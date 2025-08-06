Raksha Bandhan 2025: 3, 5 or 7? Here's how many knots you should tie while tying Rakhi This Raksha Bandhan, don’t just tie a thread, tie the right number of knots. Here’s what each knot represents and why 3 is considered most sacred.

New Delhi:

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that is celebrated across the country. The festival honors the bond between brothers and sisters and is celebrated in the month of Shravan on the full moon day or Purnima.

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, 2025. On this day, sisters tie a Raksha Sutra i.e. Rakhi on the wrist of their brothers and pray to God for well-being.

When should you tie the Rakhi?

According to Drik Panchang, the best time to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan is during Aparahna which is late afternoon. If you cannot tie the Rakhi during Aparahna, you can do so during Pradosh time.

However, it is important to remember that you should not perform any ritual during Bhadra as it is considered to be a malicious time and one should avoid performing any auspicious work or ritual during this time. Therefore, it is advised to avoid Bhadra time to tie Rakhi.

The Purnima Tithi on Raksha Bandhan will begin at 02:12 PM on August 08, 2025 and end at 01:24 PM on August 09, 2025. The auspicious time to tie Rakhi is from 06:18 AM to 01:24 PM on August 9. It is important to note that the Bhadra time will get over before sunrise.

How many knots to tie while tying Rakhi?

Not only is the time of the day important, there are a specific number of knots that you should tie while tying a Rakhi. It is usually recommended that you tie three knots while tying a Rakhi.

The first knot signifies the brother’s long life, safety, happiness and prosperity. The second knot is representative of the unbreakable love, trust and respect between a brother and sister. The third knot is a reminder for the brother of his duties that he should always follow the path of religion, truth and dignity in his life and protect his sister in every situation.

Hence, most people advise that you tie three knots while tying a Rakhi on your brother’s wrist.

ALSO READ: Rakhi muhurat 2025: Tie Rakhi during this auspicious time on Raksha Bandhan