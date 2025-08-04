Raksha Bandhan 2025 speeches: English, Hindi and kids’ versions to express sibling love Make this Rakhi unforgettable with speeches that speak beyond tradition - emotional, simple, and ready for school, kids, and your sibling bond.

New Delhi:

India is a land of festivals, but there’s something truly special about Raksha Bandhan. It’s more than just a tradition; it’s a heartfelt celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters, filled with love, protection, and unspoken promises. From childhood fights to lifelong memories, Rakhi captures the essence of siblinghood like no other day.

Whether it’s for a school speech, a family celebration, or a digital greeting, a meaningful Raksha Bandhan speech helps express emotions that often go unspoken. In this article, you’ll find Rakhi speeches in English, Hindi, for kids, and short formats, each crafted to suit every age and occasion.

Speech on Raksha Bandhan

Good morning everyone,

Today, I feel truly honoured to speak about one of India’s most beautiful festivals — Raksha Bandhan. This day is more than just tying a thread. It’s about love, protection, memories, and promises. When a sister ties a rakhi on her brother’s wrist, it’s not just a ritual — it’s a symbol of trust, a blessing for safety, and a silent message that says, “I will always stand by you.”

In today's busy world, Rakhi reminds us to pause, reflect, and reconnect with our roots — with the bonds that truly matter. Whether you’re near or far from your sibling, Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the heart. Let us all honour this day with gratitude and affection.

Thank you, and Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Raksha Bandhan English speech

Sample 1

Respected teachers and my dear friends,

Raksha Bandhan — the festival of love, laughter, and lifelong bonding between siblings. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi on their brother’s wrist, praying for their safety and happiness. In return, brothers promise to protect their sisters — not just physically, but emotionally too.

But today, Rakhi is no longer limited to biological brothers and sisters. It’s a festival that celebrates the spirit of care, trust, and unconditional love. We even see sisters tying rakhis to sisters, friends tying rakhis to each other — and that's the beauty of modern relationships.

Let’s celebrate Raksha Bandhan by valuing these relationships, being present for one another, and creating new memories.

Happy Raksha Bandhan to all!

Sample 2

Hello everyone,

Raksha Bandhan is not just about the thread tied on a wrist. It is about the invisible thread of trust and love that binds two hearts forever. It reminds us that even in the toughest times, family stands by us like a rock.

This day reminds every brother and sister that their bond is irreplaceable. We may fight, argue, or stay apart, but the love never fades. Rakhi is that gentle reminder every year that says, “No matter what, I’ve got your back.”

Let us celebrate this day with full hearts and sweet memories.

Thank you and Jai Hind!

Raksha Bandhan speech in Hindi

Sample 1

Adarniya shikshakgan aur mere priya mitron,

Raksha Bandhan ek aisa tyohaar hai jo sirf ek dhaage ka nahi, dilon ka rishta hai. Behan jab rakhi baandhti hai, toh wo sirf suraksha nahi, apna pyaar bhi baandh deti hai. Bhai jab uphaar deta hai, toh usme sirf vastu nahi, ek wada hota hai ki main har mod par tere saath hoon.

Aaj ke samay mein jab sab kuch tezi se badal raha hai, Rakhi humein yaad dilata hai ki rishton ki asli keemat kya hoti hai. Har vyakti jise aap pyaar karte ho, jise aap suraksha dena chahte ho, woh aapka rakhi ka rishtedaar ban sakta hai.

Aaiye, iss pavitra tyohaar ko prem aur samarpan ke saath manayein.

Dhanyavaad!

Sample 2

Namaskar sabhi ko,

Raksha Bandhan ke is pavitra avsar par main apne man ki baat kehna chahta/chahti hoon. Rakhi sirf ek parampara nahi, yeh ek ehsaas hai. Behan aur bhai ke beech ka yeh rishta sachmuch duniya ka sabse anokha rishta hota hai. Chhoti-chhoti ladai, ek dusre se chidna, phir ek dusre ki fikr karna — yeh sab kuch iss bandhan mein chhupa hota hai.

Main sabhi se yahi kehna chahta/chahti hoon ki aaj ke din apni behen ya bhai se bas itna keh do — "Main hamesha tere saath hoon." Yehi hai Raksha Bandhan ka asli sandesh.

Shubhkamnayein!

Raksha Bandhan speech for kids

Sample 1

Good morning teachers and friends,

Today is Raksha Bandhan — the festival of love between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie rakhi and give sweets, and brothers give gifts and promises.

I love my brother/sister very much. We play together, fight sometimes, but we always care for each other. Rakhi is not just a thread, it is a hug for the heart.

Happy Raksha Bandhan to all!

Sample 2 (Hindi)

Good morning sabhi ko,

Aaj Raksha Bandhan ka tyohaar hai. Is din behan apne bhai ko rakhi baandhti hai aur bhai uska raksha karne ka vaada karta hai. Hum ek dusre ko gift dete hain aur mithai khaate hain.

Mujhe apni behan/bhai se bahut pyaar hai. Rakhi humara rishta aur majboot banaata hai.

Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Short speech on Raksha Bandhan

Smaple 1

Good morning everyone,

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the special bond between brothers and sisters. The rakhi may be a simple thread, but it carries deep love, trust, and memories. It reminds us to stand by each other, no matter what.

Whether it’s a real sibling or someone who feels like one, Rakhi is a reminder that love knows no limits. Let’s take a moment today to say thank you to those who protect us and care for us — with or without a rakhi.

Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Sample 2

Hello everyone,

Raksha Bandhan is not just a festival — it’s a feeling. A sister ties a rakhi not just for tradition, but to say “I care for you.” And a brother accepts it with a promise — “I’ll always be there.”

This day reminds us that love between siblings is one of the most beautiful and lasting relationships in life. It’s full of laughter, little fights, and big promises.

Wishing you all a joyful and love-filled Raksha Bandhan!

As we celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025, let’s remember: It’s not just about the rakhi. It’s about the childhood memories, the small fights, the silly gifts, and the promises we hold close, even when unspoken.

Whether you're giving a speech in English, Hindi, or helping a child prepare for school, make sure your words come from the heart. Choose a Rakhi speech that reflects your bond, personalise it, and let your sibling know — “I’ll always be there.”

Happy Raksha Bandhan!