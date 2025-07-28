Raksha Bandhan 2025: Know the date and best time to tie Rakhi Raksha Bandhan 2025 is on August 9. Here’s the perfect time to tie Rakhi, the story behind the ritual, and what makes this sibling bond so sacred.

On the day of the full moon in the month of Shravan, Hindus celebrate Raksha Bandhan, a significant holiday. Sisters adorn their brothers' wrists with Rakhis on this day. The afternoon is seen to be the most fortunate time of day to tie Rakhi, according to astrology. However, it is appropriate to tie Rakhi during Pradosh if Bhadra is in the afternoon.

The question that now emerges is when Raksha Bandhan will be observed this year and when it will be most auspicious to tie Rakhi on this day. In addition, we will learn about the Bhadra muhurat on Rakhi here.

When is Raksha Bandhan in 2025?

In 2025, the festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 9, 2025. On this day, Bhadra will end before sunrise; thus, sisters will be able to tie Rakhi to their brothers during the day itself.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 muhurat and Bhadra timings

The auspicious time to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan will be from 06:18 am to 01:24 pm. That means you will get a total of 07 hours and 06 minutes to tie Rakhi on this day.

Significance of Rakhi in Hindu culture

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is also known as Rakhi. The purpose of this festival is to honour siblings. In order to pray to God for their long life, sisters tie rakhis on their brothers' wrists on this day. In exchange, brothers give their sisters presents and swear to keep them safe. The bond between a brother and sister is further strengthened by this celebration.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

