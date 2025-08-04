Not just laddoos: 9 Rakhi sweets your brother will actually crave This Rakhi, ditch the usual laddoos! From pista rolls to gulab jamun cheesecake, here are 9 sweet treats your brother will absolutely love.

Indian festivals are incomplete without delicious mithai, and Rakhi is no exception. In fact, most of us wait for the celebration to munch on yummy treats with our brothers. Everyone knows that while laddoos are a staple on Rakhi, there is so much more to desi mithais on the day.

There are a few amazing sweets that your brother might be craving on the day. Let's talk about desi sweets that aren't just laddoos.

9 delicious Rakhi sweets your brother will actually love

1. Kaju katli with a twist

(Image Source : PEXELS)Kaju katli gets a festive makeover as a must-have sweet for Rakhi 2025.

Give the classic diamond-shaped sweet a flavour upgrade, think rose-infused or saffron-rich kaju katli. It's smooth, rich, and elegant, just like your bond.

2. Chocolate barfi

A hit with younger brothers or anyone with a modern palate. Chocolate barfi blends desi decadence with cocoa-rich comfort.

3. Malpua with rabri

This syrup-soaked sweet, topped with creamy rabri, will be his ideal post-Rakhi treat. Let's be fair, he can burn off the calories in the gym!

4. Gulab jamun cheesecake

Perfect for those who love traditional sweets but also appreciate a slice of innovation. Soft gulab jamuns nestled in a creamy cheesecake base? Say no more.

5. Nolen gur sandesh

A Bengali delicacy that's light yet packed with flavour, made from date palm jaggery. Ideal for health-conscious brothers who still want their festive fix.

6. Ghevar

A Rajasthani favourite that screams celebration. Crisp, soaked in syrup, and topped with mawa or rabri, this is Raksha Bandhan royalty on a plate.

7. Rasgulla stuffed with dry fruits

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Rasgullas with a surprise centre, perfect for brothers who like their sweets with a twist.

Soft and spongy rasgullas taken up a notch with a surprise dry fruit centre. Sweet on the outside, nutty on the inside, just like him?

8. Pista roll

Delicate, green-hued, and packed with flavour. This melt-in-your-mouth roll made with pistachios is both elegant and rich.

9. Motichur tacos

Fusion lovers, here’s your moment. Motichur ladoo crumbles stuffed into crunchy taco shells, topped with cream and nuts, are unexpected and unforgettable.

So, let's give laddoo a skip this Rakhi. Go for something that truly matches your brother’s sweet tooth. Whether he’s a fan of fusion, tradition, or a bit of both, these 9 sweets are bound to add extra joy to your Raksha Bandhan celebration.

