August 2025 festivals in India: From Rakhi to Ganesh Chaturthi

From Raksha Bandhan to Ganesh Chaturthi, August 2025 is a month of emotion, devotion, and family. Here’s your guide to every celebration and its exact date.

Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami bring warmth, devotion, and festive spirit to August 2025
Written By: Shivani Dixit
New Delhi:

The moment the calendar points to August, the whole country gets into celebration mode. August 2025 is a month when Indians will be joining their hands to celebrate some of their most dearly loved festivals.

From the sentimental moment of Raksha Bandhan to the sanctity of Janmashtami and the vibrant colours of Ganesh Chaturthi, the month is really special.

While each festival has its own religious and cultural meaning, what binds them together is faith, tradition, and emotion.

Hindu festivals in August 2025: Full calendar

Here's your heartfelt guide to the full festival schedule for August 2025.

Date Festival(s)
1 August

Masik Durgashtami
4 August

Fourth Sawan Somwar (Monday fasting of Shravan month)
5 August

Fourth Mangala Gauri Vrat, Putrada Ekadashi, Damodar Dwadashi
6 August

Budh Pradosh Vrat
8 August

Varalakshmi Vrat, Hayagriva Jayanti
9 August Raksha Bandhan, Gayatri Jayanti, Narali Purnima, Sanskrit Day, Sawan Purnima Vrat
10 August

Beginning of Bhadrapada month, Gayatri Japam
12 August

Kajari Teej, Bahula Chaturthi, Heramba Sankashti
13 August Nag Panchami
14 August Balarama Jayanti, Randhan Chhath (Randan Chhath)
15 August

Janmashtami, Sheetala Satam
16 August

Dahi Handi, Kalashtami
17 August Simha Sankranti, Surya Gochar (Sun Transit), Malayalam New Year
19 August Aja Ekadashi
20 August Budh Pradosh Vrat
21 August

Masik Shivratri
22 August Pithori Amavasya
23 August Pola Festival, Bhadrapada Amavasya
25 August Varaha Jayanti
26 August

Hartalika Teej, Gauri Habba
27 August

Ganesh Chaturthi, Vinayak Chaturthi
28 August

Rishi Panchami, Samvatsari Festival
30 August

Lalita Saptami
31 August 

Radha Ashtami, Beginning of Mahalakshmi Vrat

August 2025 is not just a festival month, it's an emotional connect, spiritual awakening and realisation of culture. From watching a vrat, to having a rakhi tied around your wrist, to singing bhajans in the dead of night, these festivals make us reconnect with our roots and the ethos that still governs us.

So put it in your calendar, get ready your homes, and dive into the festive mood that August has lined up for us.

