August 2025 festivals in India: From Rakhi to Ganesh Chaturthi From Raksha Bandhan to Ganesh Chaturthi, August 2025 is a month of emotion, devotion, and family. Here’s your guide to every celebration and its exact date.

New Delhi:

The moment the calendar points to August, the whole country gets into celebration mode. August 2025 is a month when Indians will be joining their hands to celebrate some of their most dearly loved festivals.

From the sentimental moment of Raksha Bandhan to the sanctity of Janmashtami and the vibrant colours of Ganesh Chaturthi, the month is really special.

While each festival has its own religious and cultural meaning, what binds them together is faith, tradition, and emotion.

Hindu festivals in August 2025: Full calendar

Here's your heartfelt guide to the full festival schedule for August 2025.

Date Festival(s) 1 August Masik Durgashtami 4 August Fourth Sawan Somwar (Monday fasting of Shravan month) 5 August Fourth Mangala Gauri Vrat, Putrada Ekadashi, Damodar Dwadashi 6 August Budh Pradosh Vrat 8 August Varalakshmi Vrat, Hayagriva Jayanti 9 August Raksha Bandhan, Gayatri Jayanti, Narali Purnima, Sanskrit Day, Sawan Purnima Vrat 10 August Beginning of Bhadrapada month, Gayatri Japam 12 August Kajari Teej, Bahula Chaturthi, Heramba Sankashti 13 August Nag Panchami 14 August Balarama Jayanti, Randhan Chhath (Randan Chhath) 15 August Janmashtami, Sheetala Satam 16 August Dahi Handi, Kalashtami 17 August Simha Sankranti, Surya Gochar (Sun Transit), Malayalam New Year 19 August Aja Ekadashi 20 August Budh Pradosh Vrat 21 August Masik Shivratri 22 August Pithori Amavasya 23 August Pola Festival, Bhadrapada Amavasya 25 August Varaha Jayanti 26 August Hartalika Teej, Gauri Habba 27 August Ganesh Chaturthi, Vinayak Chaturthi 28 August Rishi Panchami, Samvatsari Festival 30 August Lalita Saptami 31 August Radha Ashtami, Beginning of Mahalakshmi Vrat

August 2025 is not just a festival month, it's an emotional connect, spiritual awakening and realisation of culture. From watching a vrat, to having a rakhi tied around your wrist, to singing bhajans in the dead of night, these festivals make us reconnect with our roots and the ethos that still governs us.

So put it in your calendar, get ready your homes, and dive into the festive mood that August has lined up for us.

