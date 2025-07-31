August 2025 festivals in India: From Rakhi to Ganesh Chaturthi

The moment the calendar points to August, the whole country gets into celebration mode. August 2025 is a month when Indians will be joining their hands to celebrate some of their most dearly loved festivals.
From the sentimental moment of Raksha Bandhan to the sanctity of Janmashtami and the vibrant colours of Ganesh Chaturthi, the month is really special.
While each festival has its own religious and cultural meaning, what binds them together is faith, tradition, and emotion.
Hindu festivals in August 2025: Full calendar
Here's your heartfelt guide to the full festival schedule for August 2025.
|Date
|Festival(s)
|1 August
|
Masik Durgashtami
|4 August
|
Fourth Sawan Somwar (Monday fasting of Shravan month)
|5 August
|
Fourth Mangala Gauri Vrat, Putrada Ekadashi, Damodar Dwadashi
|6 August
|
Budh Pradosh Vrat
|8 August
|
Varalakshmi Vrat, Hayagriva Jayanti
|9 August
|Raksha Bandhan, Gayatri Jayanti, Narali Purnima, Sanskrit Day, Sawan Purnima Vrat
|10 August
|
Beginning of Bhadrapada month, Gayatri Japam
|12 August
|
Kajari Teej, Bahula Chaturthi, Heramba Sankashti
|13 August
|Nag Panchami
|14 August
|Balarama Jayanti, Randhan Chhath (Randan Chhath)
|15 August
|
Janmashtami, Sheetala Satam
|16 August
|
Dahi Handi, Kalashtami
|17 August
|Simha Sankranti, Surya Gochar (Sun Transit), Malayalam New Year
|19 August
|Aja Ekadashi
|20 August
|Budh Pradosh Vrat
|21 August
|
Masik Shivratri
|22 August
|Pithori Amavasya
|23 August
|Pola Festival, Bhadrapada Amavasya
|25 August
|Varaha Jayanti
|26 August
|
Hartalika Teej, Gauri Habba
|27 August
|
Ganesh Chaturthi, Vinayak Chaturthi
|28 August
|
Rishi Panchami, Samvatsari Festival
|30 August
|
Lalita Saptami
|31 August
|
Radha Ashtami, Beginning of Mahalakshmi Vrat
August 2025 is not just a festival month, it's an emotional connect, spiritual awakening and realisation of culture. From watching a vrat, to having a rakhi tied around your wrist, to singing bhajans in the dead of night, these festivals make us reconnect with our roots and the ethos that still governs us.
So put it in your calendar, get ready your homes, and dive into the festive mood that August has lined up for us.
