Welcome Bappa home: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 date, time, mantras, and wishes Bappa is coming home on 27 August 2025. Find puja timing, Ganesh mantras, and wishes to make your Ganesh Chaturthi celebration full of devotion and joy.

New Delhi:

Ganesh Chaturthi is more than a festival. It is a feeling that brings families together, homes to life, and hearts closer to the divine. As soon as the chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya echo across cities and towns, the air turns festive and full of faith. People wait all year to bring Lord Ganesha home, decorate his idol, and seek his blessings for wisdom, happiness, and new beginnings.

In 2025, the beloved festival will once again light up homes and streets across India. Here's everything you need to know — from the exact date and puja muhurat to powerful mantras and heartfelt wishes to share.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2025?

Ganesh Chaturthi in 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 27 August.

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month begins at 1:54 PM on 26 August 2025 and ends at 3:44 PM on 27 August 2025. Since Hindu festivals are observed based on the sunrise (Udaya Tithi), 27 August is the main day of celebration.

Auspicious puja timing for Ganesh Sthapana

If you’re bringing Bappa home or performing Ganesh Puja at your workplace, here’s the most auspicious time:

Ganesh Sthapana Muhurat: 11:23 AM to 1:54 PM on 27 August 2025

Try to perform the Ganesh Puja within this muhurat to invite peace, success, and divine grace.

Why Ganesh Chaturthi is so special

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of new beginnings. Devotees believe that welcoming Bappa into their homes brings good fortune, clarity, and emotional strength. The 10-day festival ends with Ganesh Visarjan, where idols are immersed in water with a heartfelt farewell and the promise, “Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!” (Come again next year, soon!).

Sacred mantras to chant during Ganesh Puja

Recite these divine mantras during your Ganesh Chaturthi rituals to invite blessings and remove obstacles:

1. Vakratunda Mahakaya Mantra

Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha

Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada

(O Lord with the curved trunk and a mighty body, whose splendour is equal to a million suns, please make all my undertakings free of obstacles, always.)

2. Ekadantaya Mantra

Ekadantam Mahakayam Lambodaram Gajananam

Vighna Nashak Devam Herambam Pranamamyaham

(I bow to Lord Ganesha, the one-tusked, mighty, pot-bellied elephant-faced god, remover of obstacles.)

3. Ganapati Invocation Mantra

Om Glaum Gauri Putra, Vakratunda, Ganapati Guru Ganesh

Glaum Ganapati, Riddhi Pati. Mere Door Karo Klesh

(O Lord Ganesha, son of Gauri, remover of hurdles and bestower of success, remove all my pain and sorrow.)

How Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations vary across regions, but the devotion remains the same. In Maharashtra, elaborate pandals, aarti competitions, and visarjan processions fill the streets. In Tamil Nadu, clay Ganeshas are worshipped at home before immersion in eco-friendly water bodies. In Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, temples are decorated with lights, and prasadam is distributed widely.

In every corner of India, Ganesha’s presence is felt deeply.

When Is Ganesh Visarjan in 2025?

Ganesh Visarjan, the final farewell, will take place on Friday, 5 September 2025.

Many families do one-and-a-half day or five-day visarjan depending on tradition. The 10th day is considered the most auspicious for visarjan, where Bappa is immersed with joy, dhols, and tears.

Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to share in 2025

Here are 20 heartfelt wishes and quotes you can share with friends, family, or post on social media:

Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in English

May Lord Ganesha remove all your worries and bring you peace. Wishing you success, happiness, and divine blessings this Ganesh Chaturthi. Bappa is coming — let’s welcome him with love and devotion. Modaks, music, and mantras — Ganesh Chaturthi vibes are here. May Bappa bless your family with strength and joy. Keep faith, trust Ganesha, and move forward. Ganpati Bappa Morya! May your life be filled with colour and hope. Ganesha is with you. Celebrate with heart. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Let the positive energy flow. From our home to yours, wishing you a blessed festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in Hindi

Ganpati Bappa aapke jeevan ke saare vighn door karein. Bappa ke aashirwad se har din khushiyon se bhara ho. Ganesh Chaturthi ki hardik shubhkamnayein! Aapka jeevan laddoo ki tarah meetha ho. Vighnaharta sabki raksha karein. Ganpati ji aapke har sapne poore karein. Bappa aayein, sukh laayein. Ganpati Bappa ka aashirwad sadaa bana rahe. Mangal kaaraj sab siddh ho, Ganesh ji ka yeh vardaan ho. Har mushkil ka hal Ganesh ke paas hai.

As you prepare to welcome Lord Ganesha into your home this 27 August, may his arrival clear your path, calm your heart, and bring you closer to your dreams. Let this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 be filled with devotion, celebration, and divine blessings for you and your loved ones.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2025: Know the date and best time to tie Rakhi