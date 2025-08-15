Krishna Janmashtami 2025 WhatsApp status: Videos, photos, quotes and downloads Krishna Janmashtami 2025 calls for festive WhatsApp updates! Get videos, photos, quotes and downloads in Hindi and Marathi to share devotion and joy.

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 brings with it the joy of devotion, music, and celebrations in honour of Lord Krishna’s birth. From chanting mantras to decorating homes, every tradition adds to the charm of this sacred day. In today’s digital world, sharing festive wishes and updates through WhatsApp statuses has become a special part of the celebrations.

This collection brings together Krishna Janmashtami video statuses, beautiful photo statuses, heart-touching quotes, and easy download options in multiple languages.

Krishna Janmashtami status videos 2025

Video statuses are one of the most popular ways to share festive vibes with friends and family. They capture the music, colours, and devotion of the day in just a few seconds.

For our complete set of high-quality videos, see Krishna Janmashtami status videos 2025 to brighten your WhatsApp.

Janmashtami photo and image statuses

Image statuses are perfect for adding a festive touch to your WhatsApp without sound or long downloads. You can use vibrant Krishna-themed designs, devotional quotes, and language-specific messages to connect with your contacts.

Janmashtami quotes and text statuses

Short quotes make for quick yet powerful WhatsApp statuses. Here are some options in English, Hindi, and Marathi:

English

“Celebrate Janmashtami with love in your heart.”

“In Krishna’s name, all fears vanish.”

“Let your soul dance to the tune of Krishna’s flute.”

“Peace comes to those who chant Krishna’s name.”

“In every smile, find Krishna’s blessing.”

Hindi

“Murli ki dhun mein prem basa hai.”

“Radha-Krishna ka prem amar hai.”

“Krishna ke charno mein sukh ka saagar hai.”

“Kanha ka naam lete hi man prasann hota hai.”

Marathi

“Radha Krishna prem anant ahe.”

“Krishna cha hasa ha anandacha svarup ahe.”

“Murlichya surane hruday shant hote.”

“Kanha sobat jivan sundar hote.”

“Bhakti ne Krishna milto.”

Janmashtami status downloads in Marathi and Hindi

A thoughtful WhatsApp status can spread the spirit of Janmashtami far beyond your own celebrations. Share devotion through videos, photos, and quotes, and let your contacts join in the joy of Lord Krishna’s birthday.

