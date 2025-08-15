Krishna Janmashtami 2025 mantras for devotion, peace and blessings This Krishna Janmashtami 2025, chant these powerful mantras for Lord Krishna to invite blessings, peace, and joy into your life.

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 will be celebrated with devotion and joy across India in August. This festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, on the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada.

This year, Janmashtami falls on August 16, 2025. Devotees fast, perform puja, and chant powerful mantras to invite divine blessings, peace, and prosperity into their lives.

Why Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated

On this sacred day, devotees remember the birth of Shri Krishna, the protector of dharma and destroyer of evil. Worshipping Lord Krishna on Janmashtami is believed to remove obstacles, grant good fortune, and bring spiritual serenity.

Chant these mantras on Krishna Janmashtami 2025

1. Om Shree Krishnaha Sharanam Mamah

“He is the essence of the universe, the divine and the auspicious one; he is my protector and guide.”

2. Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya

“I bow to Lord Vasudeva (Krishna), the divine being who resides in all.” This is one of the most powerful mantras for devotion and inner peace.

3. Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare, Hare Rama Hare Rama, Rama Rama Hare Hare

An appeal to divine energy, calling upon Krishna and Rama to guide us towards spiritual joy and liberation from material bonds.

4. Om Kleem Krishnaye Namah

A chant to the most attractive form of the Supreme, Lord Krishna—embodying divine love and drawing all beings towards him.

Importance of chanting mantras on Krishna Janmashtami

Chanting these mantras on Janmashtami generates positive energy and uplifts the mind. It is considered highly auspicious for spiritual growth, divine knowledge, and mental well-being.

These mantras are also known to help relieve stress and anxiety. Choose one mantra and chant it at least 108 times for the best results.

How to chant for maximum benefit

Choose a peaceful place—preferably a temple or a quiet corner of your home.

Sit comfortably and focus on Lord Krishna’s image or idol.

Use a Tulsi mala for counting 108 repetitions.

Keep your mind free from distractions and chant with devotion.

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 is a time to deepen your devotion through puja, fasting, mantra chanting, and Tulsi seva. By following these practices with a pure heart, you can invite blessings, peace, and joy into your life.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)