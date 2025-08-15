56 Bhog for Janmashtami: Complete list of sweets, snacks and main dishes

Joy, devotion, and midnight prayers are observed on Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna. Offering chhappan bhog, which consists of 56 distinct dishes such as fruits, snacks, and sweets, indicates the token love for the lord.
As a child, Krishna enjoyed eating butter and food prepared by the villagers. He once promised to stay away from food for a full day to protect everyone by raising Govardhan Hill; he missed eight meals that day, each consisting of seven items.
To make up for the meals he had missed, followers offered him all 56 items at once the following day. Since then, chappan bhog has developed into a tradition of thankfulness, love, and devotion.
Complete 56 Bhog list for Janmashtami
Sweets and desserts in the 56 Bhog list
- Makhan Mishri (butter with sugar)
- Pedha
- Malpua
- Rasgulla
- Gulab Jamun
- Kalakand
- Kheer (rice pudding)
- Rabri
- Ladoo (Boondi, Besan, or Motichoor)
- Sandesh
- Jalebi
- Shrikhand
- Milk Cake
- Barfi (Coconut, Kesar, or Badam)
Savories and Snacks
- Poha Chivda
- Samosa
- Pakora (Potato, Spinach, or Paneer)
- Kachori
- Mathri
- Namakpare
- Sev
- Moong Dal Vada
- Murukku
Fruits and Dry Fruits
- Banana
- Apple
- Grapes
- Guava
- Pomegranate
- Dates
- Almonds
- Cashews
- Pistachios
- Raisins
Beverages
- Sweet Lassi
- Chaas (Buttermilk)
- Thandai
- Badam Milk
Main Dishes
- Poori
- Chappati/Phulka
- Jeera Rice
- Khichdi
- Paneer Curry
- Aloo Tamatar Sabzi
- Lauki Sabzi
- Chole
- Moong Dal
- Kadhi
- Sabudana Khichdi
- Sama Rice Pulao
- Sweet Pongal
- Halwa (Sooji, Atta, or Moong Dal)
- Ghee Rice
- Steamed Sweet Corn
- Coconut Rice
- Singhara Flour Halwa
- Panchamrit (milk, curd, honey, ghee, sugar mixture)
The festival of Janmastami is one of devotion, joy, and faith. We are reminded of the love between Krishna and his followers by the Chappan Bhog tradition, which shows how food can be a symbol of appreciation and concern.
