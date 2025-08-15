Advertisement
  4. 56 Bhog for Janmashtami: Complete list of sweets, snacks and main dishes

Celebrate Janmashtami with devotion. Here’s the complete 56 Bhog list with all items, their names, and the beautiful tradition behind offering them to Lord Krishna.

A colourful Chhappan Bhog spread of 56 dishes offered to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami.
A colourful Chhappan Bhog spread of 56 dishes offered to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami. Image Source : Pinterest
New Delhi:

Joy, devotion, and midnight prayers are observed on Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna. Offering chhappan bhog, which consists of 56 distinct dishes such as fruits, snacks, and sweets, indicates the token love for the lord.

As a child, Krishna enjoyed eating butter and food prepared by the villagers. He once promised to stay away from food for a full day to protect everyone by raising Govardhan Hill; he missed eight meals that day, each consisting of seven items.

To make up for the meals he had missed, followers offered him all 56 items at once the following day. Since then, chappan bhog has developed into a tradition of thankfulness, love, and devotion. 

Complete 56 Bhog list for Janmashtami

Sweets and desserts in the 56 Bhog list

  1. Makhan Mishri (butter with sugar)
  2. Pedha
  3. Malpua
  4. Rasgulla
  5. Gulab Jamun
  6. Kalakand
  7. Kheer (rice pudding)
  8. Rabri
  9. Ladoo (Boondi, Besan, or Motichoor)
  10. Sandesh
  11. Jalebi
  12. Shrikhand
  13. Milk Cake
  14. Barfi (Coconut, Kesar, or Badam)

Savories and Snacks

  1. Poha Chivda
  2. Samosa
  3. Pakora (Potato, Spinach, or Paneer)
  4. Kachori
  5. Mathri
  6. Namakpare
  7. Sev
  8. Moong Dal Vada
  9. Murukku

Fruits and Dry Fruits

  1. Banana
  2. Apple
  3. Grapes
  4. Guava
  5. Pomegranate
  6. Dates
  7. Almonds
  8. Cashews
  9. Pistachios
  10. Raisins

Beverages

  1. Sweet Lassi
  2. Chaas (Buttermilk)
  3. Thandai
  4. Badam Milk

Main Dishes

  1. Poori
  2. Chappati/Phulka
  3. Jeera Rice
  4. Khichdi
  5. Paneer Curry
  6. Aloo Tamatar Sabzi
  7. Lauki Sabzi
  8. Chole
  9. Moong Dal
  10. Kadhi
  11. Sabudana Khichdi
  12. Sama Rice Pulao
  13. Sweet Pongal
  14. Halwa (Sooji, Atta, or Moong Dal)
  15. Ghee Rice
  16. Steamed Sweet Corn
  17. Coconut Rice
  18. Singhara Flour Halwa
  19. Panchamrit (milk, curd, honey, ghee, sugar mixture)

The festival of Janmastami is one of devotion, joy, and faith. We are reminded of the love between Krishna and his followers by the Chappan Bhog tradition, which shows how food can be a symbol of appreciation and concern.

