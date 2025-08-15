56 Bhog for Janmashtami: Complete list of sweets, snacks and main dishes Celebrate Janmashtami with devotion. Here’s the complete 56 Bhog list with all items, their names, and the beautiful tradition behind offering them to Lord Krishna.

New Delhi:

Joy, devotion, and midnight prayers are observed on Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna. Offering chhappan bhog, which consists of 56 distinct dishes such as fruits, snacks, and sweets, indicates the token love for the lord.

As a child, Krishna enjoyed eating butter and food prepared by the villagers. He once promised to stay away from food for a full day to protect everyone by raising Govardhan Hill; he missed eight meals that day, each consisting of seven items.

To make up for the meals he had missed, followers offered him all 56 items at once the following day. Since then, chappan bhog has developed into a tradition of thankfulness, love, and devotion.

Complete 56 Bhog list for Janmashtami

Sweets and desserts in the 56 Bhog list

Makhan Mishri (butter with sugar) Pedha Malpua Rasgulla Gulab Jamun Kalakand Kheer (rice pudding) Rabri Ladoo (Boondi, Besan, or Motichoor) Sandesh Jalebi Shrikhand Milk Cake Barfi (Coconut, Kesar, or Badam)

Savories and Snacks

Poha Chivda Samosa Pakora (Potato, Spinach, or Paneer) Kachori Mathri Namakpare Sev Moong Dal Vada Murukku

Fruits and Dry Fruits

Banana Apple Grapes Guava Pomegranate Dates Almonds Cashews Pistachios Raisins

Beverages

Sweet Lassi Chaas (Buttermilk) Thandai Badam Milk

Main Dishes

Poori Chappati/Phulka Jeera Rice Khichdi Paneer Curry Aloo Tamatar Sabzi Lauki Sabzi Chole Moong Dal Kadhi Sabudana Khichdi Sama Rice Pulao Sweet Pongal Halwa (Sooji, Atta, or Moong Dal) Ghee Rice Steamed Sweet Corn Coconut Rice Singhara Flour Halwa Panchamrit (milk, curd, honey, ghee, sugar mixture)

The festival of Janmastami is one of devotion, joy, and faith. We are reminded of the love between Krishna and his followers by the Chappan Bhog tradition, which shows how food can be a symbol of appreciation and concern.

ALSO READ: Krishna Janmashtami 2025: August 15 or 16? Find the right date and midnight puja muhurat