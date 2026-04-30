'Always opposed...': CM Yogi slams Oppn's women's quota bill stand, reminds SP of 1995 Guest House case

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came down heavily on opposition parties, accusing them of repeatedly opposing welfare schemes for women and public health reforms. This came, during a special session on women empowerment in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The Chief Minister said that parties like the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and INDIA bloc have consistently opposed initiatives aimed at improving women’s dignity, safety, and financial independence.

He said, “Any progressive step for the upliftment, respect, and self-reliance of women has always been opposed by the opposition parties.” He also referred to past debates in Parliament, claiming similar behaviour was seen during discussions in the Lok Sabha.

CM revives 1995 guest house case

The CM also referred to the 1995 State Guest House incident while attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP) over women’s safety and dignity. He said the incident remains a reminder of the opposition party’s past conduct. Yogi Adityanath recalled the incident involving Mayawati, who was allegedly attacked at a state guest house during political tensions in 1995.

He said, “Everyone remembers the 1995 incident when the state’s first Dalit Chief Minister faced the guest house attack. That reflects the conduct of the Samajwadi Party.” The Chief Minister also said that the BJP had stepped in at the time to support Mayawati and ensure her safety. He mentioned late BJP leader Brahm Dutt Dwivedi, claiming he played a key role in protecting her during the incident.

Yogi Adityanath questioned the opposition’s claims on women’s dignity, saying such past incidents raise serious concerns about their record. He added that there are many such examples, calling it a “long list” of issues related to women’s respect.

Focus on health and disease control

Yogi Adityanath also spoke about public health efforts, especially the fight against diseases like encephalitis. He said that earlier, several districts in Uttar Pradesh suffered high numbers of encephalitis cases, but previous governments failed to control it.

He stated, “Encephalitis used to cause the highest number of deaths in your districts. You could not do anything. Today, under the double-engine government, there are no deaths from encephalitis in Uttar Pradesh.”

Claims on rural safety and women’s dignity

The Chief Minister also made strong remarks about past rural conditions, saying that earlier women faced unsafe conditions in villages, especially during evening hours. He claimed that lack of sanitation forced women into unsafe situations and led to harassment incidents in public spaces.

He added that this situation has changed with the implementation of the Swachh Bharat Mission, which focused on building toilets and improving hygiene across rural areas.

Attack on Opposition conduct

Yogi Adityanath also criticised opposition behaviour, saying their stance changes depending on the platform. He said, “Your behaviour in Parliament and in this House is completely different. Even a chameleon would feel shy seeing how you change colours.”

He added that while opposition parties often claim to support development, they oppose similar proposals when presented in the House. The Chief Minister said that women’s safety, dignity, and health remain central to government policy, and credited national initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for driving large-scale improvements.

Also Read: 'Anti-women mindset': CM Yogi slams Samajwadi Party, Congress for opposing women's quota bill in Parliament