CBI arrests Lt Col posted in Dept of Defence Production in bribery case; Rs 2.36 crore seized from his house It is alleged that Lt. Col. Deepak Kumar Sharma, habitually indulges in corrupt and illegal activities, in criminal conspiracy with representatives of various private companies dealing in defence products manufacturing, export etc., by obtaining undue advantage/bribe from them in exchange of providi

New Delhi:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested Lt Col Deepak Kumar Sharma, posted in the Department of Defence Production under the Defence Ministry, for allegedly taking Rs 3 lakh in bribe from a Bengaluru-based company, officials said.

The CBI had registered the case on December 19 on the basis of a reliable source information against Sharma, Deputy Planning Officer, International Cooperation and Exports, Department of Defence Productions and his wife, Col. Kajal Bali, CO, 16 Infantry Division Ordnance Unit (DOU), Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan and others, including a Dubai based company on the allegations of criminal conspiracy and bribery.

Lt Col indulges in corrupt and illegal activities

It is alleged that Lt Col Sharma, "habitually indulges in corrupt and illegal activities" in criminal conspiracy with representatives of various private companies dealing in defence products manufacturing, export etc., by obtaining undue advantage or bribe from them in exchange of providing undue favours to them, the CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

The CBI received inputs about a possible bribe payment from a Bengaluru-based company. Rajiv Yadav and Ravjit Singh were looking after its affairs, they said. "They (Singh and Yadav) have been in regular contact with Lt. Col. Deepak Kumar Sharma and are, in connivance with him, pursuing various undue favours by illegal means for their company from various government departments and ministries. One Vinod Kumar delivered a bribe of Rs. 3 lakh, on the behest of the said company, to Lt. Col. Deepak Kumar Sharma on 18.12.2025," CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

Vinod Kumar was also arrested in the case, it said.

Rs 2.36 crore cash seized

During searches at the premises of the Sharma, the CBI seized Rs 2.23 crore cash and Rs 3 lakh bribe money from the Delhi residence, while Rs 10 lakh was seized from his wife's residence in Sri Ganganagar, the statement said.

Both the arrested accused -- Sharma and Vinod Kumar -- were produced before a Special Court here which sent them to CBI custody till December 23.

Further investigation is underway.

