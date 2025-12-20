AgustaWestland money laundering case: Christian James gets bail in chopper deal after 7 years in custody CBI's senior prosecutor DP Singh objected fiercely, citing flight risk for British national James. Despite Supreme Court and High Court bails in CBI and ED cases, tied to Rs 5 lakh bonds and passport surrender, which went unfurnished, his lawyer pledged, "He'll fully engage in trial if freed."

New Delhi:

A Delhi court ordered the release of British arms dealer Christian Michel James from money laundering charges tied to the infamous Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam on Saturday (December 20), citing his completion of the maximum seven-year sentence. While he remains in CBI custody for the main corruption case, with a similar plea pending, James expressed relief, vowing to cooperate in trials. Extradited from Dubai in 2018, his partial freedom marks a twist in one of India's longest-running defense scandals.

Court invokes CrPC for release amid prolonged detention

Special Judge (CBI) Sanjay Jindal at Rouse Avenue Court invoked Section 436A of CrPC, which mandates release after half the maximum sentence if investigations lag. James' lawyer, Aljo K Joseph, argued the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe, ongoing for 12 years, has left his client's role unclarified despite seven years behind bars since his December 2018 arrests by CBI and ED. The court directed jail authorities to free him by December 21 if no other cases detain him, pending CBI's reply on December 22.

James, beaming post-hearing, told media, "I'm happy- there are good judges." He plans to sort travel documents, noting his passport expired in custody.

CBI opposes bail over flight risk fears

Senior CBI prosecutor DP Singh resisted, warning James, a British national, might flee India. Higher courts had earlier granted bail in both CBI and ED cases, conditioning it on Rs 5 lakh bonds and passport surrender, which James never furnished. His counsel countered with a firm commitment: "He will fully participate in the trial if released." The judge quizzed conditions for release, prioritizing justice over endless detention. A parallel CBI bail application hears Monday, keeping James locked in Adiala Jail for now.

Roots of the Rs 3,600 crore chopper scandal

The cases stem from a 2013 CBI FIR over AgustaWestland's 12 VVIP helicopters, scrapped amid graft allegations. Probes claim middlemen like James rigged specs- slashing the service ceiling from 6,000m to 5,800m- to favour the Italian firm, securing the contract. Rs 200 crore in kickbacks allegedly flowed to Indian influencers, including former Air Chief Marshal SP Tyagi. ED's parallel money laundering case traces illicit funds, with James as alleged broker funneling bribes. Michel's 2018 Dubai extradition capped a global chase, thrusting the scam, linked to UPA-era procurement, into headlines.

Path to partial freedom after legal marathon

Supreme Court and Delhi High Court bails offered escape valves, but unfiled bonds prolonged his stint. Now 64, James emerges from over seven years as investigations crawl, spotlighting delays in high-profile probes. Agencies insist the full picture awaits trial, but his release underscores judicial pushback against indefinite custody.