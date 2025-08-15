Janmashtami 2025 quotes in Hindi, Marathi, English and Sanskrit to share with loved ones Krishna Janmashtami 2025 is here! Discover 80 heartfelt quotes in Hindi, Marathi, English and Sanskrit to spread love, peace and divine blessings.

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 is a time of joy, devotion, and love for Lord Krishna. From soulful Sanskrit shlokas to heartfelt Hindi and Marathi messages, sharing quotes on this day is a beautiful way to spread blessings.

Krishna Janmashtami quotes

These Janmashtami quotes in English capture the love, wisdom, and divinity of Lord Krishna, and are perfect for sharing with friends, family, and on social media.

“In the melody of Krishna’s flute, all worries fade away.” “Celebrate Janmashtami with faith as pure as Radha’s love.” “Where there is Krishna, there is eternal joy.” “Chant His name and watch your heart fill with peace.” “Krishna’s smile is the remedy for every sorrow.” “Life is sweeter when you surrender to Krishna’s will.” “Let Krishna be your guide through life’s Kurukshetra.” “In every challenge, remember — Krishna is with you.” “Krishna teaches that love is the highest form of devotion.” “Hear the flute, feel the bliss, embrace Krishna.” “On Janmashtami, let your heart dance to Krishna’s tune.” “Surrender your ego, embrace Krishna’s grace.” “Krishna’s wisdom lights up the darkest paths.” “When you chant His name, you invite divine blessings.” “Krishna lives in every act of kindness.” “To love Krishna is to love all beings.” “Krishna’s presence turns any place into Vrindavan.” “Faith in Krishna makes the impossible possible.” “In Krishna’s love, the soul finds its home.” “This Janmashtami, let your devotion be your offering.”

Janmashtami quotes in Hindi

Here are heartfelt Krishna Janmashtami 2025 quotes in Hindi to share with friends & family.

“Radha ke bina Krishna adhura hai, prem ke bina jeevan.” “Kanha ke charno mein sukh ka saara saagar hai.” “Murli ki dhun mein sab dukh door ho jaate hain.” “Jahan Krishna, wahan prem aur shanti.” “Janmashtami pe Kanha ka naam har dil mein gunje.” “Krishna ke saath har ladai jeeti jaa sakti hai.” “Prem hi Krishna ka sachha sandesh hai.” “Vrindavan ki galiyon mein prem ki baatein bas hoti hain.” “Radha-Krishna ka prem anant hai.” “Murli ke har sur mein prem basaa hai.” “Kanha ka muskaan jeevan ka vardaan hai.” “Jo Krishna ka hai, woh kabhi akela nahi.” “Bhakti se hi Krishna ko paaya jaa sakta hai.” “Krishna ki leela apar hai.” “Kanha ke saath jeevan ek utsav hai.” “Har man mein Krishna ka deep jalayein.” “Prem ka prateek hai Krishna.” “Jo prem kare, wahi Krishna ko paaye.” “Kanha ka naam lete hi sukh milta hai.” “Janmashtami par Kanha ke rang mein rang jao.”

Janmashtami quotes in Marathi

Spread festive joy with these beautiful Krishna Janmashtami 2025 quotes in Marathi.

“Radha Krishna prem amrut sarovar ahe.” “Kanhachya charni anant shanti ahe.” “Murlichya surane man shant hote.” “Jithe Krishna, tithe prem ani anand.” “Janmashtami la Kanha nav ghya.” “Krishna sobat jivan sundar hote.” “Premachya bhasmene Krishna la jinka.” “Vrindavan ha premacha aangan ahe.” “Radha-Krishna prem anant ani pavitra.” “Murli ha premacha pratik ahe.” “Kanha cha hasa ha jivanacha vardaan.” “Jo Krishna cha ahe, to kadhi eka nahi.” “Bhakti ne Krishna milto.” “Krishna chi leela aprampaar.” “Kanha sobat jivan utsav banava.” “Har hrudayat Krishna deep prajwalit kara.” “Prem ha Krishna cha saar.” “Prem kara ani Krishna milva.” “Kanha cha nav gheta sukh milte.” “Janmashtami la Kanha cha rang lagva.”

Krishna Janmashtami quotes in Sanskrit

These sacred Sanskrit shlokas and quotes for Janmashtami will inspire devotion and peace.

Krishnaya Vasudevaya Haraye Paramatmane Govindam Bhaja Gopalam Bhaja Vasudevah Sarvam Iti Sarva Dharman Parityajya Mamekam Sharanam Vraja Madhavaya Namah Bhaje Vraja Jana Arambham Yashoda Vatsalam Harim Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare Shri Krishna Sharanam Mama Jaya Shri Krishna Govinda Damodara Madhaveti Gopikanam Priyam Krishnam Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum Madhusudanaya Namah Shri Krishnaya Namah Vraja Vasinaam Nathaya Namah Kamsaraye Namah Vrindavana Chandraya Namah Yashoda Nandanaya Namah Bal Gopalaya Namah

