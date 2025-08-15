Krishna Janmashtami 2025 wishes: Blessings in Hindi, Marathi, English, Kannada, and Gujarati This Krishna Janmashtami 2025, send love and blessings with wishes in Hindi, Marathi, English, Kannada and Gujarati for friends and family.

New Delhi:

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 is a day of joy, devotion, and divine blessings. On this sacred occasion marking the birth of Lord Krishna, devotees across India and the world share wishes, messages, and greetings with friends and family. Whether you’re fasting, decorating the jhula, preparing 56 bhog, or simply praying at midnight, sending a heartfelt wish adds to the festive spirit.

In this collection, we’ve curated the best Krishna Janmashtami wishes for 2025 in Hindi, Marathi, English, Kannada, and Gujarati — all in easy Roman script so you can copy, share, and spread the joy instantly on WhatsApp, Instagram, or Facebook.

Spiritual Tip: Before sending wishes, chant these 108 names of Lord Krishna for peace, blessings and prosperity to fill your heart with devotion.

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 wishes

May Lord Krishna fill your home with peace, love, and endless blessings this Janmashtami 2025. Wishing you a joyful Krishna Janmashtami filled with devotion and happiness. Let Kanha’s flute bring harmony and joy into your life this Janmashtami. May this Janmashtami light up your heart with the blessings of Lord Krishna. Celebrate the birth of Krishna with love, purity, and devotion. Kanha’s blessings are with those who remember Him with a pure heart. May the midnight aarti fill your soul with divine energy. This Janmashtami, may your life be as colourful as Vrindavan. Wishing you bliss, prosperity, and joy on this auspicious day. Let Krishna’s wisdom guide you towards peace and happiness. Celebrate the spirit of Janmashtami with devotion and love. May Kanha’s smile brighten your days forever. Blessings of Lord Krishna to you and your family. On Janmashtami, may you find new reasons to smile. Wishing you happiness as sweet as makhan this Janmashtami. Let this sacred day inspire kindness and compassion. May your home be filled with divine melodies of Krishna’s flute. Embrace the love and wisdom of Krishna today and always. Celebrate the joy of Janmashtami with faith and gratitude. Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2025 to you and your loved ones.

Don’t miss: Discover rare yogas on Janmashtami 2025 that bring big luck for these signs and see if yours is one of them.

Janmashtami wishes in Hindi

These heartfelt Janmashtami wishes in Hindi (Roman script) will help you connect with loved ones who cherish devotional messages in our national language.

Krishna janmotsav par aapke jeevan me sukh, shanti aur samriddhi ho. Janmashtami ke is pavitra din par Kanha aapka jeevan roshan karein. Radha-Krishna ki kripa sada aapke saath rahe. Kanha ke janmotsav par aapko anant khushiyan milen. Bhagwan Krishna ki murli aapke jeevan me sukh bhare. Is Janmashtami Kanha aapke ghar me mangal laayein. Radhe-Radhe ka naam sada apke hothon par rahe. Krishna ki kripa se aapki har manokamna poori ho. Is shubh avsar par aapko prem aur shanti mile. Kanha ki murti ki tarah aapke chehre par muskaan ho. Janmashtami par Kanha ka aashirwad sada bane rahe. Radha-Krishna ka prem aapki prerna bane. Bhagwan Krishna aapki raksha karein. Is pavitra tithi par sukh aur prem ka pravesh ho. Kanha ke ashirwad se jeevan me unnati ho. Aapke jeevan me prem aur kripa ka varsha ho. Krishna janmotsav par aapko dheron shubhkamnayein. Radha-Krishna ke ashirwad se ghar me sukh-shanti ho. Kanha ka pyar sada aapke saath rahe. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

Celebration Tip: Plan your puja area with these Matki and jhula decoration ideas for Janmashtami 2025 to welcome Kanha home.

Janmashtami wishes in Marathi

Spread festive joy with these Marathi Janmashtami wishes to connect deeply with family and friends in Maharashtra.

Krishna Janmotsavachya hardik shubhechha! Radha-Krishnanchi krupa tumchya aayushyat sada raaho. Kanha tumchya ghari sukh-shanti anavo. Janmashtami tumhala anand ani prem deyo. Muraliwala tumchya jeevanala madhurta devo. Krishna tumhala samruddhi ani arogya devo. Radha-Krishna tumchyavar sada prem karot. Krishna Janmotsav tumcha anand vadhavo. Tumcha ghar bhakti ani premane bharun jao. Kanha tumcha sankat door karo. Janmashtamichya subhasandhyela tumhala sukh-shanti miro. Radhe-Radhe naam tumchya hothi sada raaho. Krishna tumchyavar apaar krupa krot. Tumchyat satat anand ani utsah raaho. Kanha tumcha marg darshan krot. Krishna Janmotsav tumhala samruddhi devo. Tumcha ghar bhakti ne samrudh raaho. Kanha tumhala sada raksha krot. Radha-Krishna tumcha man sukhi thevo. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

Hosting an event? Use this Krishna Janmashtami anchoring script in Hindi & English for stage hosting.

Janmashtami wishes in English

Wishing you the joy of Krishna’s birth and blessings for a happy life. May your heart always dance to the tune of Krishna’s flute. On Janmashtami, may love and peace enter your home. Lord Krishna’s blessings are with you today and always. Celebrate the divine birth with devotion and joy. Wishing you prosperity and bliss this Janmashtami. Let Kanha’s smile brighten your heart. May Krishna’s wisdom guide you to happiness. Celebrate the night of Krishna’s birth with love. Lord Krishna bless your family with health and peace. Wishing you the colours of Vrindavan in your life. May your home be filled with devotion and joy. Let Krishna’s blessings fill your heart with peace. On this sacred day, may love and kindness guide you. Celebrate Krishna’s birthday with faith and gratitude. May your prayers be answered on this Janmashtami. Wishing you a joyous Krishna Janmashtami. May your life be as sweet as makhan. Celebrate Krishna’s birth with family and friends. Happy Janmashtami 2025!

Planning your vrat? Try these Janmashtami 2025 vrat recipes you can make in minutes.

Krishna Janmashtami wishes in Kannada

Share the spirit of Krishna Janmashtami with these Kannada wishes to delight friends and family in Karnataka.

Krishna Janmashtami habbada shubhashayagalu. Sri Krishna nimma maneyalli ananda tarali. Radha-Krishna nimma jeevanadalli preeti tumbali. Kanha nimma jeevanadalli shanti tarali. Murali dhvani nimma hrudayadalli ananda tarali. Krishna nimma kutumbakke arogya tarali. Nimma mane bhaktiyinda tumbali. Radha-Krishna nimma mele krupa koodali. Nimma jeevana samruddhiyinda tumbali. Krishna nimma maneya raksha maadali. Nimma hrudayadalli prema hachali. Kanha nimma aasegala poorayisali. Radhe-Radhe endu nitya nenapirali. Krishna nimma mele dayavantu irali. Nimma kutumba sukha shanti anubhavisi. Janmashtami nimma jeevanadalli nuthana beLaku tarali. Nimma maneyalli gejje dhvani kelisali. Krishna nimma mane preeti ge harisali. Nimma jeevana ashirvada tumbali. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

Spiritual Offering: Prepare the full 56 Bhog list for Janmashtami to offer with love.

Janmashtami wishes in Gujarati

These Gujarati Janmashtami wishes will bring smiles and blessings to your near and dear ones in Gujarat.

Krishna Janmotsavni hardik shubhechha. Radha-Krishna tamara jeevanma prem bharine rahe. Kanha tamara gharma sukh-shanti lave. Janmashtami tamne anand ane samruddhi ape. Muraliwala tamne madhurta aape. Krishna tamara par sada krupa kare. Tamara jeevanma prem ane kripa no varshad rahe. Radhe-Radhe naam sada tamara mukhma rahe. Krishna tamara sankato door kare. Janmashtami tamara manma prem jagave. Tamara parivarma sukh ane prem rahe. Kanha tamne margdarshan aape. Radha-Krishna tamne prem thi bharide. Janmashtami tamara gharma utsah laave. Krishna tamara aashirvad banine rahe. Tamne arogya ane samruddhi male. Kanha tamara manma shanti laave. Tamara jeevanma premno prakash rahe. Janmashtami tamne anant khushiyo aape. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

Krishna Janmashtami is more than a festival — it’s a reminder of love, devotion, and the joy of divine connection. Share these wishes with friends and family, spread positivity, and welcome Lord Krishna into your hearts. Celebrate with faith, chant His name, and may His blessings guide you through life.