Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Some easy Speech ideas for Teachers' Day speech

As WB Yeats rightly said that Education is not the filling of a pot but the lighting of a fire, this fire is ignited in the minds of students by teachers who guide and mentor students to shape their future. September 5th is celebrated as Teachers' Day to mark respect and pay gratitude to these selfless teachers to recognise their contribution to society.

Students give speeches on this day to celebrate and they want to do their best. Students want to make it a special day and memorable by showing gratitude to teachers. We are sharing some speech ideas to help you out. Remember to make an impact through your opening sentence. It is always recommended to start the teachers day speech with by greeting the audience and include a powerful quote in your speech.

Teachers' Day speech ideas

Good morning to all the teachers and dear friends. First of all I would like to Thank all the teachers here to make us what we are today. Thank you for having so much patience, Thank you for inspiring and motivationg us. We truly are grateful to you for guiding us and taking us to the right path.

You are the light of the world, the beacon in the dark and the hope that gives us strength to survive, you all, our teachers and we will forever be grateful and respect you all. Today we celebrate Teachers' Day -- a day to honour the pure souls who work everyday to make sure that the future is bright for all of us.

Hello everyone, on this beautiful occasion, let us take the opportunity to convey our heartfelt wishes to all our teachers, who have worked tirelessly to shape our preseng and future. Without whom we would not have been what we are today. Every year on this day, the 5th of September, we celebrate Teachers Day. It is a day filled with lots of excitement, joy and happiness as we, the students eagerly look forward to convey to our teachers how special they are to us.

Good morning, everyone. As we celebrate Teachers' Day today, it is my honour to salute all the teachers that have taught in this school. There is a saying that teachers are greater than the parents. Parents give birth to a child whereas teachers mould that child's personality and provide a bright future. Apart from academics, teachers stand by us at every step to guide, motivate and inspire to become better human beings and bring about positive change in society.

Teachers are the source of knowledge and wisdom. They shape our ideas and thougts. They teach us to become better human beings and give back to society. I would like to extend my gratitude to every teacher for selffless service. We are always grateful to you. Thank you everyone.

Teachers Day: History, Significance

India celebrates 'Teachers' Day' on September 5 every year. This day is dedicated to the India's first vice president, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. It is the birth anniversary of Dr Radhakrishnan. He had asked for this day to be commemorated to the teachers and mentors who are an important part of our lives. Be it in school or colleges, they teach us not only the particular subject but also important life lessons that go a long way in shaping students lives and career.

Across the nation, students mark Teachers Day and pay respect to their mentors and thank their teachers. Teachers are the back bone of our society. They spearhead change by shaping and building students' personality and make them ideal citizens of the country.

As one looks at the great impact on the growth, development and well being of the students and nation, one must agree that teaching is a noble profession.

