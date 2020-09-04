Image Source : PIXABAY Happy Teacher's Day 2020: WhatsApp, Facebook Messages, Images, SMS to express gratitude to your Gurus

Teachers' day, observed to honour the contributions of teachers, is celebrated in India on 5 September every year. The day is observed in different dates in other parts of the world. The special day is celebrated in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Lithuania, Macedonia, Maldives, Mauritius, Republic of Moldova, Netherlands, Pakistan, Philippines, Kuwait, Qatar, Russia, Serbia, United Kingdom on 5 October. The special day marks the birth anniversary of the second Indian President and academic philosopher Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Happy Teacher's Day messages, Teachers’ Day greetings that you can send to your teachers

A teacher is not the one who lets you choose a path but he is the one who directs you in your path. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Thank you Ma’am/Sir for always being there for me, helping me stand on my feet. Happy Teachers’ Day to you.

Not just a teacher you’re my best friend, my well-wisher, my motivator, my inspiration and my true guide. Happy Teachers’ Day Messages

I found guidance, friendship, discipline, and love. everything, in one person. And that person is you. Happy Teachers’ Day Messages

I cannot thank you enough for all that you have taught me. Happy Teacher’s Day!

Teachers are the parents who guide you without any ulterior motive.I thank you, dear teacher – for being my strength and inspiration! Happy Teachers' Day!

Teachers’ Day Quotes

“I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well.” by Alexander the Great

“A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning.” by Brad Henry

“Education is the key to success in life, and teachers make a lasting impact in the lives of their students.” by Solomon Ortiz

“It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” by Albert Einstein.

Teacher’s Day WhatsApp, Facebook Images

Image Source : PIXABAY Happy Teacher's Day 2020

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Happy Teacher's Day 2020

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Happy Teacher's Day 2020

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Happy Teacher's Day 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage