10 must-read books for Independence Day 2025 that capture India’s spirit of freedom

Independence Day is more than just a national holiday. 15th August is a reminder of courage, sacrifice, and unity. And what better way to honour the spirit of Independence Day than by diving into books that capture the essence of our nation’s journey? Whether you’re looking for historical accounts, biographies, or stories that ignite patriotic pride, there’s something for everyone.

This list of books to read this Independence Day combines the finest reads on Independence Day with history and inspiration. All of them give a glimpse into India's fight for freedom, leaders who determined our fate, and the ideals that still drive us.

Best books to read this Independence Day 2025

1. India After Gandhi by Ramachandra Guha

A definitive history of India since 1947, this book examines political, cultural, and social changes in the country. Ideal to read to understand how India developed as an independent nation.

2. Freedom at Midnight by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre

The thriller account of what led to India's independence and division in 1947, this book encapsulates the drama, trial, and passion of those times.

3. The Discovery of India by Jawaharlal Nehru

Written while he was imprisoned in 1942, Nehru's masterpiece is a dive deep into India's heritage, culture, and fight for freedom, making it an ageless read for today.

4. Why I Am an Atheist by Bhagat Singh

This concise but powerful essay is the reflection of the revolutionary's mind concerning belief, freedom, and sacrifice. It's an unfiltered, raw piece of India's freedom movement literature.

5. An Era of Darkness by Shashi Tharoor

An exhaustive critique of British colonialism in India, this book breaks myths surrounding the empire and underlines economic and cultural exploitation.

6. Wings of Fire by A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

The autobiography of India's "Missile Man" and former president, this inspiring rags-to-riches journey from humble origins to the top office reflects the spirit of service and determination.

7. Gandhi: An Autobiography – The Story of My Experiments with Truth by Mahatma Gandhi

A book one simply cannot miss, with deep insights into the Father of the Nation's philosophy and life, capturing his spiritual and moral odyssey.

8. Train to Pakistan by Khushwant Singh

A heart-wrenching novel of the Partition era, it captures the human price of freedom and the resilience of communities ravaged by history.

9. The Great Partition by Yasmin Khan

This history presents an academic but readable perspective of the partition, the reasons behind it, and its long-term effects on the subcontinent.

10. In Spite of the Gods by Edward Luce

A compelling look at the challenges and achievements of present-day India, a reflective choice for your Independence Day reading list.

Books can take us back in time, allowing us to experience the sacrifice and valour that shaped our country. This Independence Day, select a book that inspires you, teaches you, and reminds you of the importance of freedom.

Whether it's Gandhi's vision, the valour of Bhagat Singh, or Ramachandra Guha's contemporary reflections, these books will connect you with India's rich heritage more profoundly.