Independence Day 2025: Heartfelt welcome speech ideas for 15 August celebrations Inspiring welcome speeches for Independence Day 2025 to honour freedom fighters, celebrate unity, and spread patriotic pride.

New Delhi:

Independence Day is celebrated on August 15 every year and the day is a reminder of India's freedom struggles. The Prime Minister hoists the National Flag at the Red Fort in Delhi.

There are several programs and events that are organised across the country. And every programme begins with a welcome speech. Here are some Independence Day welcome speeches that you can use.

Independence Day Welcome Speech

Sample 1

Good morning/afternoon to everyone present here.

It gives me immense pleasure to welcome you all on this special occasion of our nation’s Independence Day. Today, we gather to honour the courage, sacrifice and determination of the countless freedom fighters who gave their everything so that we could live in a free and sovereign country.

Independence Day is not just a date on the calendar, it is a reminder of our responsibility to uphold the values of unity, peace and progress. It is a day to remember the struggles of the past, celebrate the achievements of the present and work towards a brighter future.

As we hoist our national flag today and sing our national anthem, let us fill our hearts with pride and gratitude. Let us also pledge to contribute, in whatever way we can, to the growth and well-being of our nation.

Once again, I warmly welcome you all and invite you to join in the celebrations as we come together to honour our beloved country. Jai Hind!

Sample 2

Good morning/afternoon respected Principal, teachers, guests, and my dear friends.

It is my honour and privilege to welcome you all to the grand celebration of our nation’s Independence Day. Today, as our hearts beat with pride and our tricolour flutters high in the sky, we remember the bravery, sacrifices, and vision of our freedom fighters who gifted us the priceless treasure of liberty.

Independence Day is more than just a celebration, it is a reflection of our journey as a nation. From the struggles of the past to the achievements of today, this day reminds us that freedom comes with responsibility. It calls upon each one of us to preserve our unity, respect our diversity, and contribute towards building a stronger India.

On this joyous occasion, let us take a moment to express our gratitude to those who protect our freedom every day; our soldiers, our leaders, and every citizen who works for the nation’s progress.

With great pride and happiness, I welcome you all to join in today’s events; filled with patriotic songs, inspiring speeches and cultural performances, that showcase our love for the country.

Let us celebrate with pride, honour and the promise to keep the flame of freedom alive for generations to come. Jai Hind!

ALSO READ: 140+ Independence Day Instagram captions to show your love for India in 2025