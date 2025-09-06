International Literacy Day 2025: The rise of Indian 'bookstagram' creators Indian bookstagram creators are inspiring a new wave of readers. On International Literacy Day 2025, here’s how they’re shaping India’s reading culture.

New Delhi:

International Literacy Day is celebrated every year on September 10. The day aims to highlight the importance of reading and writing. A lot of people also share the importance of reading books on this day. With the rise of social media creators, Instagram has become a powerful platform for readers and creators alike in recent years.

There has also been a rise in Indian “bookstagram” creators who stand out for building an online literary community. These influencers are redefining how books are reviewed, discovered and celebrated in the era of social media.

What is Bookstagram?

Bookstagram is a term used to describe Instagram accounts dedicated to books and reading. These creators share reviews, recommendations and eye-catching book photography that inspire readers worldwide. For Indian audiences, bookstagram is more than just visual appeal; it bridges the gap between traditional literature lovers and a growing millennial and Gen Z readership.

Why Indian Bookstagram is Growing

One of the main reasons behind the rise of Indian bookstagram is access. With affordable smartphones, stronger internet connectivity and a shift toward social media-driven discovery, Indian readers are consuming literary content like never before.

Another factor is community. Indian bookstagram creators build virtual spaces where readers can connect, share opinions and participate in themed reading challenges. This interactive nature makes the experience richer than simply reading in isolation.

The Role of Indian Bookstagram Influencers

Indian bookstagrammers are more than just readers; they are influencers who are shaping reading habits. From reviewing indie authors to spotlighting regional literature, they highlight voices that often go unnoticed. Many also collaborate with publishers and bookstores, bringing visibility to new releases and underrated greats.

Challenges for Indian Bookstagrammers

While the space is growing, there are several challenges faced by Indian bookstagram influencers. Many creators struggle with monetisation, content burnout and balancing personal reading with algorithm-driven posting. Still, passion for books continues to drive them.

Popular Trends Among Creators

Some of the popular formats for these creators include: reels showcasing quick reviews, genre recommendations, or favorite book quotes, reading challenges like “12 Books in 12 Months” or spotlighting Indian authors during Independence month and discussions on meaningful themes such as feminism, mental health, or mythology in Indian literature, among others.

Future of Indian Bookstagram

As Instagram continues to evolve, Indian bookstagram creators are expected to grow stronger as cultural influencers. Also, with publishing houses, libraries and brands recognising the influence of bookstagram, collaborations are expected to grow. With a rising demand for authentic voices, Indian bookstagrammers are set to become key players in shaping the country’s reading culture.

ALSO READ: 10 must-read books for Independence Day 2025 that capture India’s spirit of freedom