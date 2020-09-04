Image Source : INDIA TV The end product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature.

Happy Teacher's Day 2020: 10 Quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to recall today

Check out top quotes by Man of the Honour, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan:

Like Holi and Diwali, Teacher's Day is celebrated as a big festival in our country. The day is celebrated in honor of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan as he was born on this day in 1888. The great Indian philosopher and teacher gave us many teachings that still guide us through a rocky road. Since 1962, his birthday has been celebrated as Teacher's Day. In a famous quote by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who said "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if 5 September is observed as Teachers’ Day," the day originated. He was one of the great philosophers that our country had seen and who bridged the gap between home school of thought and Western ideologies. On this day, students honor their teachers all over the country and seek their blessings.

When we think we know, we cease to learn.

The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.

True religion is a revolutionary force: it is an inveterate enemy of oppression, privilege, and injustice.

It takes centuries to make a little history; it takes centuries of history to make a tradition.

The end product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature.

A literary genius, it is said, resembles all, though no one resembles him.

Religion is behavior and not mere belief

Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures

Man is a paradoxical being — the constant glory and scandal of this world.

The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is so good or bad as he imagines.

