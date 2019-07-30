Happy Sawan Shivratri 2019: SMS, Best Quotes, Images, Wallpapers, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2019: It is that time of the year again when the Lord Shiva devotees are ready to celebrate the great occasion dedicated to the supreme power. The disciples of Lord Shiva, also known as kawariyas, who were already set to on their journey to bring the water from the River Ganges, return to their hometowns. The pilgrims offer the holy water on Lord Shiva’s idol or shivling and seek his blessings. This year, the muhurat for offering water to Lord Shiva is from 9:10 am to 2:00 pm on 30th July. Everyone from adults to children celebrate the holy festival with full enthusiasm. Married women pray for the long life of their husband and children, while unmarried women offer prayers for a happy life ahead.

It is also believed that praying to the supreme power on this day brings happiness, prosperity, and success in life. People chant mantras and also observe fast. They seek blessings from the almighty by offering bel patra, milk, fruits and the water from the River Ganges. On this auspicious day, send prosperity, happiness and luck to your near and dear ones with these messages and images.

About Shravan (Sawan) Shivaratri 2019

According to Drikpanchang, the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha is observed as Masik Shivratri or Masa Shivaratri. There are 12 Shivaratri in a year. Many staunch devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast and worship Shiva Linga on each Shivaratri in the year. The Shivaratri that falls during the month of Shravan or Sawan is called Sawan Shivaratri (Shivratri).

Sawan Shivratri 2019 Wishes and quotes

May Lord Shiva shower his benign blessings on you and your family. May happiness and peace surround you with his eternal love and strength.

May Lord Shiva shower blessings on all and give power and strength to everyone facing difficulties in their lives.

May all your prayers be granted by Shiva! Wishing you a Happy Sawan Shivratri!

May Shiva bless you with good health, happiness and prosperity

May the glory of the divine Shiva, remind us of our capabilities and help us attain success. Jai Shiva Shankar.

Celebrate the auspicious day of Sawan Shivratri with the joy of heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva.

Sawan Shivratri 2019 Wishes and quotes (Hindi)

कर्ता करे न कर सके, शिव करे सो होय|

तीन लोक नौ खंड में,

महाकाल से बड़ा न कोय..

जय श्री महाकाल

राम भी उसका रावण उसका

जीवन उसका मरण भी उसका..

तांडव है और ध्यान भी वो है,

अज्ञानी का ज्ञान भी वो है..

काल का भी उस पर क्या आघात हो ….

जिस बंदे पर महाकाल का हाथ हो..!!

जय महाकाल

शिव की शक्ति से,

शिव की भक्ति से,

खुशियों की बहार मिले,

महादेव की कृपा से,

आप सब दोस्तों को जिंदगी में प्यार मिले !!

सावन शिवरात्रि की हादिक शुभकामनाएं !!!

Sawan Shivratri 2019 HD Images and Wallpapers

