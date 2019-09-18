Vastu Tips: Always face towards South direction while working in office, it will bring prosperity

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Working in office by facing south direction can bring prosperity

Vastu Tips for Office: Vastu Shastra is as important in the office as it is to bring harmony at home. From the direction of the office to the direction in which you face while working make a major impact on the outcome of your work. Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on what is the best direction in which you should face while cracking those big deals.

After telling you about the entrance of the house, Acharya Indu Prakash is ready to highlight what are the disadvantages if you work sitting under the beam in the office. He will also reveal how you can correct this defect. He says, if your seat in the office is under a beam, then you should change your seat immediately. It is believed that people who work sitting under the beam are always under stress or tension. On the other hand, if you cannot remove your seat from that place, the beam can be covered with artificial roof or ceiling tiles. Apart from this, this Vastu defect can also be prevented by applying bamboo flute on either side of the beam or by putting a picture of Lord Ganesha with back to back on both sides.

Related stories:

Vastu Tips: Use more than three types of woods to build your house

Vastu Tips: Storeroom of your house should be in Southwest direction, here’s why

Vastu Tips: Kids study room should be in Southwest direction, here’s why