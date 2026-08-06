Mini Mathur wins Alliance; bags Rs 50 lakh cash prize after beating Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani

New Delhi:

Prime Video's reality show, Alliance, has crowned its first-ever winner - Mini Mathur. After six weeks of strategy, shifting loyalties and intense competition, Mini emerged victorious in the grand finale. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance challenged contestants to build alliances, survive betrayals and make difficult decisions, with every episode changing the course of the game.

Mini Mathur wins Alliance

Mini Mathur had been one of the strongest contestants of Alliance since the very start. In the finale, she defeated actor Aly Goni and influencer Ruhee Dosani to lift the trophy and walked away with the Rs 50 lakh cash prize.

Reacting to her win, Mini Mathur said, "Winning Alliance feels absolutely surreal. This journey challenged me in every possible way, emotionally, mentally and strategically and every single day inside the headquarters pushed me to become stronger. There were moments of doubt, moments of joy, friendships I'll always cherish and lessons I'll carry with me for life. Every Ally I shared this experience with played a role in shaping my journey, whether we stood together or found ourselves on opposite sides of the game. Lifting this trophy is an incredible feeling, but what I'll treasure most are the memories, relationships and everything this experience has taught me. I'm deeply grateful to everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout this unforgettable journey."

Who were the contestants of Alliance?

The first season of Alliance began with 16 contestants entering the headquarters as duos. Over the weeks, they faced physical and knowledge-based tasks while navigating friendships, rivalries and unexpected twists. Surprise entries, shocking eliminations and constantly changing alliances kept both the contestants and viewers guessing until the very end.

The finale brought back former contestants for one last reunion before the winner was announced. Mini Mathur, Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani made it to the final three, with Mini eventually taking home the title.

The inaugural season featured contestants from television, films and the digital space, including Ravi Kishan, Vanshaj Singh, Payal Gaming, Armaan Khera, Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya, Sabby Suri, Rivva Kishan, Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani, Nikhil Chinapa, Niti Taylor, Mini Mathur, Arslan Goni and Zaid Darbar. Throughout the season, wildcard entries such as Sohail Khan, Seema Sajdeh, Aly Goni, Kashish Kapoor and Bali added fresh twists and changed the dynamics inside the headquarters.

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