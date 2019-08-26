Vastu Tips: Use salt to bring prosperity in your house, remove vastu dosh using these tricks

Use salt to bring prosperity in your house, remove vastu dosh using these tricks

Vastu Tips using Salt: Acharya Indu Prakash has already told that salt is very important not only in making food but also in terms of Vastu. It plays a crucial role in maintaining a positive flow of energy in the house as well as in removing Vastu dosh. In Vastu Shastra today, let’s further the discussion about the use of salt in bringing prosperity in the house.

According to Vastu Shastra, it is advised to put a little salt and four-five cloves in a glass pot or bowl. Then put this glass bowl in any one corner of the house. By doing this remedy, along with the abundance of money in the house, there will be prosperity in everything at home. Also, there will be an atmosphere of peace and happiness in the house.

Apart from this, using salt and cloves water in the house will make the house smell good with a different type of fragrance. At the same time, if there is any architectural flaw related to the bathroom, then take crystal salt in the bowl and keep it in a place in the bathroom where no one can reach touch it with their hands and keep changing the salt from the bowl in a few days. This will remove the architectural defects of the bathroom.

