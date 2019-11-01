Vastu Tips: Build underground water system in North-East direction. Here's why

Image Source : TWITTER Vastu Tips: Build underground water system in North-East direction

After understanding about what should be kept in mind while building a lavish hotel, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on the appropriate directions in which the water system should be built. For hotel or home, water plays an equally important role as anything else. It has to be built according to the vastu shastra in order to maintain harmony at the place.

Direction and place where the water system should be constructed depends how it is being used. If you want to have the water system inside the ground, i.e. to get a bore or jet, then it is better to choose the northeast direction and keep in mind that the northeast direction is always kept clean.

For septic tank, you should choose the west direction. Since the west direction is the direction of Varun Dev, the god of water, you will stay away from problems related to water by installing a tank in this direction. Apart from this, the south west corner is considered best for constructing a concrete cement tank on the roof.

