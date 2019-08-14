Vastu Tips: Starting furniture work in office? Keep these directions in mind

Vastu Tips for office: Vastu tips are something that people follow before doing or buying anything for their house or office. Vastu applies to everything be it your furniture, paintings, animals, rooms, temples, etc. Furniture is something that not just enhances the beauty of the place but is also important but due to our carelessness, it can become the reason for the Vaastu Dosh. Not just for your home but for your office too, it is crucial to adopt a few tips that can help you to get progress, happiness, and prosperity in life. Acharya Indu Prakash is here to give you some measures that you can adopt for your home as well as office which will help you in becoming successful.

You can learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about some special things related to furniture, which you are very important to know. If you want to start any woodwork at home or office, then keep in mind that it is considered lucky to start from the south or west direction and finish in the north or east direction.

At the same time, it is better to use steel furniture instead of wood for office. Also, while making wooden furniture, keep in mind that the sides of the furniture are rounded and not pointed. Pointed edges leave a negative impact in the house. Not only this, if you want to polish on wooden furniture, use light colored polish instead of dark color.

Never Buy Furniture On These Days:

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, Tuesday, Saturday and Amavasya are not considered auspicious for buying any kind of furniture. Avoid buying furniture or any wooden items on these three days while on the rest you can go for furniture shopping.

