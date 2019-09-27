Vastu Tips: South-East wall of your house should not be painted white. Know why

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vastu Tips: Never paint South-East direction of your house white

Acharya Indi Prakash is here to further enlighten you about the importance of colours in different directions of your house. Earlier, he had told you why painting green colour in the South East direction of your house is beneficial. Today he will reveal why white is not good.

The white color belongs to the metal and the natural color of the south-east direction while green is the wood element. As saw made of metal cut wood, in the similar way white color proves to be very deadly for the element of wood in the south-east direction. So, getting colors like white or silver or gray in the southeast direction can endanger life. Also, the elder daughter can have anemia.

According to vastu shatra, any kind of development can stop completely. There will be frequent and multiple hurdles in business. Acharya Indu Prakash states that white is fatal to the elements of the southeast.

Related stories:

Vastu Tips: Use more than three types of woods to build your house

Vastu Tips: Storeroom of your house should be in Southwest direction, here’s why

Vastu Tips: Kids study room should be in Southwest direction, here’s why