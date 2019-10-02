Vastu Tips: Know why west direction is most suitable for worship of God

Yesterday we talked in Vastu Shastra about worshiping facing east and today we will talk about the usefulness of worshipping by facing in other directions. Normally, offering prayers to the God by facing in the north or east direction is considered the best, but sometimes worship is done by facing in other directions as well, especially for getting any particular wish fulfilled.

Worshipping facing west direction fulfills the desire of wealth, splendor and opulence. Offering prayers by facing in the south direction is not considered as good as the North or East. North-west, that is, worshipping facing in the west angle, helps in conquering enemies and opponents. Chanting God’s name by facing in the south-east direction, ie, igneous angle fulfills the desire of attraction and beauty and by chanting God’s name by facing in the south-west, that is, the southwest corner, fulfills the desire of meeting someone

