Home Vastu: Navratri kalash sthapna in North-East is most auspicious. Know more

Navratri kalash sthapna in North-East is most auspicious. Know more

The festival of Navratri, which begins today, has great importance in Hinduism. This festival is celebrated twice a year. First Chaitra Navratri and second Sharadiya Navratri. This year Sharadiya Navratri is starting from September 29, During this, worship of mother Durga is worshiped for nine days and a fast is also kept. However, before starting the fast in Navaratri, the Kalash is also established. Let us know how to establish the urn in Navratri.

The north-east direction is considered to be the direction to place the Kalash in your pooja room as this will ensure happiness and positivity at home. Before installing the urn, keep in mind that the place where the urn will be installed should be clean. There should be no dirt of any kind around that place. Now to install the urn, make a wooden plank and put a new and clean red cloth on it. Now tie a molly on the coconut and the urn, make a swastika on the urn with a roll

In the scriptures, sandalwood is considered the center of auspicious and positive energy. This destroys various types of Vastu defects, but keep in mind that there should not be toilets or bathrooms around the site of the establishment.