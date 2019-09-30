Vastu Tips: Navratri Akhand Jyoti sthapna in south-east direction auspicious for happiness and prosperity

Today marks the second day of Navratri and it is important to learn about Akhand Jyoti sthapna. During Navratri, most people establish the Akhand Jyoti and special care has to be taken of Vastu Shastra for its establishment.

According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered best to choose the fiery angle, ie south-east direction, for the establishment of Akhand Jyoti. By doing so, the establishment of a monolithic light leads to happiness and prosperity at home and victory over enemies. Also keep all the puja related materials in the south-east direction of the puja room. In order to please the Goddess, all the material of worship should be kept in this direction