Shubhanshu Shukla jokes about Bengaluru traffic in light-hearted quip: 'Easy to get from space' Responding to Shukla, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, who was also a part of the event, said the state government would ensure such delays are soon done away with.

Bengaluru:

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Thursday joked about Bengaluru’s traffic, saying he spent three times longer travelling to the event venue than he would on delivering his presentation.

Addressing a packed audience at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Shukla made the light-hearted remark to highlight the effort it took to reach the event, and asked the audience to appreciate his commitment.

"I’m coming all the way from the other side of Bengaluru, Marathahalli. I have spent thrice the time that I am going to be spending on this presentation with you. So you have to look at the commitment that I have," he said.

Priyank Kharge's response

Responding to Shukla, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, who was also a part of the event, said the state government would ensure such delays are soon done away with.

"Shubhanshu Shukla said it was easier for him to get from space to Bengaluru, but getting from Marathahalli to this venue was difficult,” he said, assuring that they would ensure such delays do not recur.

Group Captain Shukla serves as an officer and test pilot in the Indian Air Force. He is also among the four astronauts chosen and trained for Gaganyaan, India’s inaugural human spaceflight mission planned for launch in 2027.

Future Makers Conclave draws massive crowd at Bengaluru Tech Summit

The Future Makers Conclave emerged as one of the most popular sessions at this year’s Bengaluru Tech Summit, attracting a large audience and creating lively discussions throughout the event. Thousands of participants gathered to hear from a diverse group of speakers who brought insights from technology, entrepreneurship, sport and creative fields.

Among the key speakers were entrepreneur and writer Ankur Warikoo, Zepto co-founder Kaivalya Vohra, well-known mind reader Suhani Shah, six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza, and India wicketkeeper-batter and ICC Women World Cup champion Richa Ghosh. Their conversations covered innovation, personal journeys and the future of emerging industries.