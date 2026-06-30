Police sub-inspector arrested for assaulting minor boys in Bengaluru

Bengaluru:

A Bengaluru Police sub-inspector was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing and beating several minor boys under the guise of investigating a murder, said police on Tuesday. The arrested PSI, Praveen, was assigned to the Amruthahalli police station in the city's northeast.

According to a senior police officer, Praveen had detained several minor boys in connection with a murder case reported in Amruthahalli a few months ago.

Sub-inspector took boys to private location

Sources said that Praveen took the boys to a private location, where he first assaulted them with a belt before allegedly forcing them to remove their clothes. A senior police officer said, "Furthermore, he forced minor boys to perform obscene acts and recorded them on his mobile phone.

The video was recently leaked and reached senior police officials.

Taking action, a criminal case was registered against Praveen under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, at the Kothanur police station. Based on the FIR, the Kothanur police arrested Praveen on Monday evening and took him into custody for questioning.

CID Police Inspector held in Rs 20 lakh robbery case

Earlier on June 20, a Bengaluru police inspector was arrested for his alleged role in a Rs 20 lakh robbery case after a gang posing as police officials targeted a group staying at a hotel here, police said on Saturday.

The accused Police Inspector Mahesh Kanakagiri, attached to the CID department, alleged to be the mastermind, has been arrested.

According to the police, a group of individuals claiming to be police officers showed ID cards, questioned the youths about the source of the money, alleging that they were involved in money trading.

The suspects then demanded that the money be handed over to them and fled the spot with the amount.

The suspects had allegedly come in a jeep that was parked outside the hotel. They allegedly escaped in the same vehicle.

Upon realising that they were duped, the victims lodged a complaint with the Madiwala police station. The complainant claimed that his friend had informed him about investing money in trading to get high returns. For this reason, he had brought Rs 20 lakh in cash with him, a senior police officer said.

The accused individuals hatched a conspiracy, assaulted the victim, and committed a robbery, he said. The entire robbed amount was also recovered, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

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