'My relationship with PM Modi not because of Rajya Sabha berth': Deve Gowda on Congress' dig

Bengaluru:

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday responded to political criticism over the BJP’s decision not to renominate him to the Rajya Sabha. His current term in the Upper House is set to end on June 25. The issue has sparked a political debate in Karnataka involving the BJP, Congress and JD(S).

Amid the criticism, Deve Gowda made it clear that his ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi go beyond a berth in the upper house. He said his association with him is personal and built over years.

“My relationship with PM Modi is not because of the Rajya Sabha seat, it is based on a personal bond of the last 10 years; will remain the same even if I am not a member (of Rajya Sabha)”, says the former PM.

Congress accuses BJP of sidelining Deve Gowda

The Congress accused the BJP of sidelining the JD(S) patriarch by not giving him another Rajya Sabha term. The party claimed the move was disrespectful not only to Deve Gowda but also to the people of Karnataka. It also said the BJP’s decision reflected poorly on its alliance politics, especially since JD(S) is part of the NDA.

Reacting to the controversy, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala posted on ‘X’ and criticised the BJP’s choice of candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls in the state. He said Prof M Nagaraja was selected instead of the former Prime Minister in what he described as a late-night decision.

"Yesterday in the dead of the night, BJP has denied a Rajya Sabha nomination to former Prime Minister, H D Deve Gowda, deciding to choose its state Vice President Incharge of District Building Construction, M Nagaraja over Ex PM," senior party leader and Congress in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala posted on 'X'.

"The constant humiliation heaped upon JD (S) by BJP and its leadership and its repeated acceptance by H D Kumaraswamy merely for sticking to a ministerial chair at any cost is highly astonishing and eye-opening. Furthermore, accepting this insult is an absolute extreme," he added.

The BJP has already announced Prof M Nagaraja as its candidate for one of the four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka that will go to polls on June 18. The elections were necessitated as four sitting MPs, including Deve Gowda, are set to retire this month.

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