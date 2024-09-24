MUDA scam: Know all about Section 17A of anti-corruption law under which Siddaramaiah will be probed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In a significant ruling, the Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that sought to challenge the Governor's approval for an investigation into alleged irregularities during his previous tenure. The case revolves around accusations that Siddaramaiah facilitated the improper allotment of prime land to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). This decision highlights key legal provisions, including Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), as the investigation moves forward amidst ongoing scrutiny.

Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act

Introduced as part of an amendment to the PCA on July 26, 2018, Section 17A aims to provide additional safeguards to public servants against frivolous or unwarranted investigations. This provision mandates that law enforcement agencies must obtain prior approval from a competent authority before initiating any inquiry or investigation into alleged offenses committed by public officials under the PCA.

Key features of section 17A:

Prior approval requirement: Police officers must seek permission before probing allegations against public servants, thus ensuring that inquiries are not initiated without a legitimate basis. Protection from frivolous probes: This section is designed to shield public servants from undue harassment, allowing them to perform their duties without the constant threat of investigation. Judicial interpretation: The Karnataka High Court emphasized that the Governor’s approval, granted to the complainants, was sufficient for the investigation to proceed under this section.

In the context of Siddaramaiah’s case, the court ruled that the Governor’s sanction under Section 17A was valid, which allowed the investigation to continue. Siddaramaiah, in his response, pointed out that the court had rejected the Governor’s order regarding prosecution, which he sees as a significant victory.

Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita

In contrast, Section 218 of the BNSS addresses the prosecution of public servants and judges, replacing the previous provisions of Section 197 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). This section establishes a structured process for sanctioning prosecutions against public officials.

Key Features of Section 218:

Sanction requirement: Before prosecuting a public servant, the state or central government must grant permission. This ensures that political motivations do not interfere with judicial processes. Timeframe for decision: The government is required to decide on the sanction request within 120 days. If it fails to do so, the sanction is automatically considered granted. Judicial oversight: The provision allows for judicial review of the government’s decision, providing a check on arbitrary actions.

In Siddaramaiah's situation, the court dismissed the sanction for prosecution under Section 218, highlighting that the Governor’s order was flawed in that regard. This aspect of the ruling signifies the court's commitment to upholding the procedural safeguards intended to protect public servants from unjust prosecution.

The implications of the ruling

The Karnataka High Court's decision underscores the delicate balance between accountability and protection for public servants. While Section 17A allows for investigations to proceed under a framework intended to filter out frivolous claims, Section 218 serves as a necessary check on the power of prosecution, ensuring that due process is followed.