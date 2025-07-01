Major setback for Siddaramaiah govt as Karnataka HC directs CBI to investigate Valmiki scheme scam The Karnataka High Court has ordered a comprehensive CBI investigation into the Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam, expanding the probe's scope beyond initial financial irregularities.

Bengaluru:

In a significant development that poses a major political challenge for the Congress-led government in Karnataka, the Karnataka High Court has ordered a full-scale investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the multi-crore Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KVSTDCL) scam.

HC expands scope of CBI investigation

Justice M. Nagaprasanna of the Karnataka High Court directed the state’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) to hand over all records related to the case to the CBI. Previously, the CBI was permitted to investigate only select aspects of the alleged financial irregularities. However, the court has now widened the scope, instructing the agency to conduct a comprehensive probe into the entire workings and transactions of the corporation.

Legal experts suggest that the expanded mandate could bring previously hidden corruption to light and uncover a broader network of financial mismanagement.

ED raids put Congress leaders under scanner

The scam has already attracted attention from central enforcement agencies. In June 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted high-profile raids across Karnataka, targeting properties linked to Ballari Congress MP E. Tukaram and three Congress MLAs. The raids were part of an investigation into alleged money laundering related to the scam.

Sources indicate that part of the misappropriated funds may have been diverted to finance political campaigns during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Scam uncovered following official's suicide

The scandal first came to light in May 2024 after the tragic suicide of Chandrashekharan P., a superintendent at the Valmiki Corporation. In a detailed suicide note, he accused top officials of orchestrating a massive embezzlement scheme.

The note revealed unauthorized fund transfers totaling Rs 187 crore, including Rs 88.62 crore allegedly funneled into private IT companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank. The incident triggered widespread public outrage and led to the resignation of Karnataka’s Minister for Tribal Welfare and Sports, B. Nagendra, who was later arrested by the ED.

Political fallout for Siddaramaiah government

The High Court’s decision is being widely interpreted as a serious blow to the Congress government in Karnataka, headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. With both the ED and now the CBI deeply involved, the case threatens to derail the administration’s image and stability.

The petition that led to the court’s order was filed by senior BJP leaders, including Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Aravind Limbavali. They demanded a central agency probe into what they termed as large-scale corruption in a corporation meant to uplift marginalized Scheduled Tribes.

CBI to investigate full Financial operations

The court has made it clear that the CBI's investigation should not be limited to specific allegations but should include a thorough examination of the corporation's overall operations, governance, and fund allocation. This includes looking into the embezzlement of funds and the possible misuse of public money for political purposes.

Further developments are expected in the coming weeks as the CBI formally takes over the case. Political analysts suggest the probe could have serious implications for upcoming state and national elections, especially if high-ranking leaders are implicated.