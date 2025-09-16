Karnataka: Stepmother throws 6-year-old girl from third floor to death in Bidar, arrested At first, it was reported that the 6-year-old girl had accidentally fallen from the third floor and lost her life. The stepmother claimed to both the family and the police that she had been asleep in her room at the time and was unaware of the incident.

Bengaluru:

A shocking incident has come to light from Bidar in Karnataka, where a woman has been arrested for the murder of her 6-year-old stepdaughter, Saanvi. The accused, identified as Radha, might never have been caught if CCTV footage of the incident had not surfaced.

According to district police, the incident took place on August 27 in Adarsh Colony, Bidar town. It was initially reported that a 6-year-old girl had fallen suddenly from the third floor and died. The child’s stepmother told the family and police that she was asleep in her room when the tragedy occurred and had no idea what had happened.

However, her act did not last long. The incident, which occurred on August 27, was captured on a neighbour’s CCTV camera. Two weeks later, when the neighbour reviewed the footage, he was shocked to see the truth. He immediately informed Saanvi’s father, Siddhant, who then lodged a complaint with the police.

On Sunday, police arrested Radha on relevant charges of killing her stepdaughter under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Also read: Karnataka HC invalidates Congress MLA Nanjegowda's election from Maluru, orders recounting of votes