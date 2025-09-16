Karnataka HC invalidates Congress MLA Nanjegowda's election from Maluru, orders recounting of votes The court has directed action against the District Election Officer and ordered a recount within four weeks.

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday nullified the election of Congress MLA KY Nanjegowda from the Malur Assembly constituency and directed the Election Commission of India to carry out a fresh vote count and declare the result within four weeks.

The ruling came from a single-judge bench of Justice R. Devdas while hearing an election petition filed by BJP candidate K. S. Manjunath Gowda, who contested Nanjegowda’s victory in the previous Assembly polls. The petitioner alleged irregularities and lapses during the counting process and sought annulment of the declared result.

The court further instructed former Kolar District Election Officer Venkataraju to confirm whether the hard disk containing video footage of the counting process, reportedly with IKEA Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., had been secured. A certificate regarding this must be submitted to the court. A detailed judgment is awaited.

Meanwhile, counsel for Nanjegowda requested time to appeal before the Supreme Court. Accepting the plea, the High Court stayed its own order for 30 days to allow the MLA to approach the apex court.

With inputs from ANI

Also read: Stepmother throws 6-year-old girl from third floor to death in Bidar, arrested