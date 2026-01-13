Karnataka: Man kidnaps two school students during lunch break, gets caught after his bike crashes

Advertisement
The police, using CCTV camera footage, spotted the two children with a man on a motorcycle and began tracking the motorcycle's movements.

Bengaluru:

Two children studying at a government school in Dharwad city, Karnataka, were kidnapped, but thanks to the swift action of the police, both children were rescued safely. The incident was repoted at the Government Model Kannada Primary School in Kamalapur, Dharwad in Karnataka. The accused, who kidnapped two Class 3 students, was apprehended by the police near Dandeli in the Uttara Kannada district on Monday. The children were rescued.

Both students are safe now

The accused has been identified as Abdul Karim Mesti (50) of Asminagar. Both children, Tanveer Doddamani and Lakshmi Kareppanavar, are safe now. According to the police, Abdul Karim kidnapped the students from the school during lunchtime on Saturday afternoon.

Police, using CCTV footage, rescuted two children

The police, using CCTV camera footage, spotted the two children with a man on a motorcycle and began tracking the motorcycle's movements.

Meanwhile, the police received information that the accused's motorcycle had skidded near Dandeli while he was taking the children away. The accused sustained head and hand injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Joida. A police team reached the spot and rescued the children. Further investigation into the case is underway.

