Karnataka govt increases reservation for minorities under various housing scheme from 10% to 15% State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said the decision was taken after observing the high number of homeless among minorities in the state.

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to increase the percentage of reservation for minorities under various housing schemes in the state from 10 to 15 per cent. State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said, "Under various housing schemes being implemented by the Housing Department across the state in both urban and rural areas, it has been decided to enhance the reservation for minorities from 10 per cent to 15 per cent."

He said the decision was taken after observing the high number of homeless among minorities in the state.

Giving details, HK Patil said that there is no need to make any rules in this as the reservation for all minority communities will be increased. He added that there are Christians, Jains, Buddhists in the state.