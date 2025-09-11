'We listened, we acted': DK Shivakumar says potholes in Bengaluru fixed after students' appeal The Karnataka government has fixed potholes in Bengaluru's Carmelaram after school students sent Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar postcards complaining about the pathetic condition of the roads.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the minister in-charge of Bengaluru Development, said the government has fixed potholes in Bengaluru's Carmelaram area after some school students sent him postcards complaining about the pathetic condition of the roads.

Following pleas from young residents in Carmelaram who faced difficulties in going to school daily because of damaged roads, the government responded swiftly by repairing the potholes to ensure smoother travel.

'We listened, we acted': DK Shivakumar

In a post on X, Shivakumar said, "We Listened, We Acted! A few weeks ago, some young Bengalureans wrote to me about the potholes in Carmelaram and how they were struggling every day to get to school. We listened, we acted, and today those potholes have been fixed - easing mobility for everyone in the area. Once the rains stop, we’ll asphalt the roads to ensure a smoother, safer commute.

We’re constantly listening to you and working to make Namma Bengaluru better, step by step. Truly proud of the civic sense and awareness shown by our future citizens - you inspire us to work harder every day!"

5,000 potholes identified in Bengaluru

Earlier, Shivakumar had inspected the condition of several arterial and residential roads in Bengaluru as part of the state government's ongoing pothole-filling campaign.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), more than 5,000 potholes have been identified across the city. Instructions have been issued to prioritise and complete work on 4,400 critical road stretches.

Efforts on to tackle pothole menace in Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy CM

Last month, Shivakumar had acknowledged criticism over the pothole menace in the city, saying efforts are on to address it through both temporary and permanent solutions. "There is a lot of criticism regarding potholes. I'm facing criticism from family members, friends, MLAs and others. I'm not rejecting it. There are thousands of potholes. To solve the problem of potholes in the city, we have created an opportunity for the public to bring to the attention of the authorities by sharing pictures and videos of potholes," he said.

He further said that the Police department has also been asked to share a list of locations where potholes need to be fixed, he said. "About 10,000 potholes have been identified. As many as 5,377 potholes have been closed. We have formulated a programme to fill the remaining 5,000 potholes."

Also Read: Bengaluru weather update: IMD predicts rain with thunderstorms for next few days, check full forecas

Also Read: From BBMP to GBA and 5 corporations: All about Bengaluru's bold governance overhaul move