Bengaluru weather update: IMD predicts rain with thunderstorms for next few days, check full forecast Bengaluru weather: The weather office has also predicted widespread rains on 14 and 15 September, with moderate to heavy spells in some areas.

Bengaluru:

For the last few days, the Bengaluru city is experiencing intermittent rains and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rains with thunderstorm and gusty winds for the next seven days and said it will continue till September 13. The weather office said the day time temperatures are expected to remain steady at around 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to stay close to 20 degrees Celsius.

Bengaluru weather: Check weekly forecast

As per the weather forecast, Bengaluru city is expected to witness a mix of cloudy skies and rain showers throughout the coming week and the weather is expected to remain mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers each day.

The weather office has also predicted widespread rains on 14 and 15 September, with moderate to heavy spells in some areas.

Bengaluru to witness rainfall on Sept 10

In a post on X, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) predicted rainfall for seven days and wrote, "Scattered light to moderate rain is likely across the state, with scattered heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds likely in interior districts on September 10."