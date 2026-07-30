'Security of the nation is under threat': Karnataka HC raps Bengaluru Police over FIR against doctor

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka High Court has strongly criticised the Bengaluru Police while hearing a petition filed by a city-based doctor who challenged an FIR registered against him after he allegedly helped authorities identify a suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrant. The court questioned the sequence of events that led to the criminal case against the doctor, observing that the FIR appeared to have been registered immediately after the police initiated action against the foreign national. Pending further proceedings, the High Court has stayed the investigation in the case.

Doctor claims FIR was a retaliatory move

The petitioner told the court that he had assisted the police in identifying a suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrant. According to him, once the investigating officer informed the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) about the matter, a criminal case was registered against him within minutes based on allegations made by the foreign national. The doctor argued that the FIR was not a genuine criminal complaint but a retaliatory "counter-blast" intended to discourage action against the suspected illegal immigrant.

Court questions 15-minute gap between FRRO communication and FIR

While examining the case records, Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that the investigating officer had written to the FRRO at 11.30 am seeking action against the suspected illegal immigrant. The FIR against the doctor, however, was registered at 11.45 am. Expressing concern over the timeline, the judge remarked, "It's a counter-blast, straight away," and repeatedly questioned how a case alleging assault could be registered within just 15 minutes of the communication sent to the FRRO.

'Illegal immigrants will mushroom if system supports this'

Making strong observations during the hearing, Justice Nagaprasanna questioned the police's conduct in the matter. "This is why these illegal immigrants stay on. If the government supports them like this, this is what will happen," the judge observed. The court further remarked, "If the system supports anything like this, illegal immigrants will mushroom. It is dangerous to the system. The security of the nation is at threat."

The judge also questioned why criminal proceedings had been initiated against the complainant when the investigating officer himself had recommended action against the suspected illegal immigrant. "You register a crime against this man who shows that this is an illegal immigrant staying here? And for what?" the court asked.

Court finds no immediate material supporting assault claim

The High Court also questioned the basis of the assault allegations made against the doctor. Justice Nagaprasanna pointed out that there were no visible injuries or medical documents supporting the complaint. "There is no wound, nothing... No hospital record, nothing. Simply claimed they were hit, and crime registered," the judge observed. Expressing further concern over the police's approach, the court added, "If police act like this, in support of an illegal immigrant... this system should stop. Stop appeasing."

State seeks time, court directs records to be produced

Opposing the petition, the State government denied that it was shielding anyone and sought additional time to place the investigation records before the court. However, the High Court was not convinced by the submission and directed the State to produce all relevant records at the next hearing.

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