Karnataka: Congress faces political tensions as DK Shivakumar pushes for CM post as Siddaramaiah holds firm

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Congress completed two and a half years in power on Thursday, but political tensions within the party have escalated following a tweet by Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar. In his post, Shivakumar wrote, "Hard work always pays off… devotion always finds God", while emphasising empowering party workers. The timing of the tweet, however, sparked speculation about a demand for him to become Chief Minister.

DK Shivakumar's camp pushes for chief ministerial claim

Sources close to Shivakumar say he was promised the CM post after two and a half years under an informal rotational formula. His brother, DK Suresh, indicated expectations that CM Siddaramaiah would honour this commitment. Shivakumar’s recent Delhi trip to meet Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, reportedly did not materialise, with messages reportedly going unanswered.

In the last two days, 6–7 MLAs supportive of Shivakumar have travelled to Delhi, reportedly to press the party high command to implement the promised rotational arrangement.

Siddaramaiah holds firm

CM Siddaramaiah has denied stepping down, asserting that he will complete his full term. Speaking at a program in Chamarajanagar, he reiterated his position, calling the CM change debate “unnecessary” and reaffirming his authority to decide on cabinet reshuffles, noting that two ministerial posts remain vacant to be filled.

Meanwhile, Dalit Congress leaders have held internal meetings discussing succession planning, reportedly emphasising that if Siddaramaiah were forced out, a Dalit leader—not DK Shivakumar—should be considered CM to maintain social balance and electoral prospects for 2028.

MLAs flock to Delhi

On Thursday, more than 10 MLAs and a minister from Shivakumar’s camp went to Delhi to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary KC Venugopal, seeking implementation of the alleged 2.5-year rotational agreement. Additional MLAs are expected to follow on Friday.

CM Siddaramaiah also cut short his Mysuru–Chamarajanagar tour to return to Bengaluru amid these developments, underscoring the sensitivity of the situation. Shivakumar, while distancing himself from the Delhi movement, stated he remains committed to working with Siddaramaiah and the Congress leadership.

Internal negotiations ahead

With multiple MLAs pressing the high command and the CM reaffirming his full-term claim, the Congress is preparing for critical internal negotiations on Monday. The outcome will determine whether Karnataka witnesses a cabinet reshuffle or a leadership challenge, highlighting the growing political manoeuvring within the state party.