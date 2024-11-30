Karnataka: Congress expels party leader B Gurappa Naidu over sexual harassment case

Follow us on Image Source : @DRBGURAPPANAIDU/FACEBOOK B Gurappa Naidu

In the latest development, Karnataka Congress on Saturday expelled B Gurappa Naidu from the primary membership of the party after he was booked for alleged sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Naidu has been expelled from the Congress party for a period of six years. His expulsion was announced in a press release issued by K Rahaman Khan, the of Chairman the disciplinary action committee of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Congress cites sexual harassment charges

Citing the reason for the decision, Khan mentioned the sexual harassment case registered against him. Naidu, who was also the General Secretary of KPCC, has been booked under IPC Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

What is the case?

According to the information, a 38-year-old woman used to work as a teacher at BGS Bloomfield School in Bengaluru, where more than 75 women work. Naidu is the chairman of the school, who "tormented her with his sexual advances", the woman alleged in her complaint. According to the complaint, the woman was sexually harassed for over two years. The crime occurred from March 1, 2021, to August 15, 2023, she alleged.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the Channammanakere Achchukatte police station police registered an FIR on November 26. However, Naidu has refuted the allegation referring to them as false and baseless. He has also said that he would soon call a press conference on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies)