Karnataka: Case filed against Hindu leaders including Harshita Thakur for provocative gesture Harshita Thakur's actions allegedly hurt religious sentiments. She also reportedly made some provocative statements in her speech later.

Bengaluru:

Belagavi district police on Tuesday registered a case against seven leaders of Hindu organisations, including Harshita Thakur from Maharashtra, in connection with gestures of shooting arrows towards a dargah in Machhe village of Belagavi district. Last Sunday, a local Hindu organisation had invited Harshita Thakur to an Akhand Hindu Samavesh program in Machhe. Before the program, the organisers took out a procession through the village, in which Harshita Thakur was part of it in an open vehicle.

Harshita Thakur makes provocative gestures during procession

As the vehicle passed in front of the Syed Ansari Dargah, Harshita Thakur turned towards the dargah and repeatedly made gestures of shooting arrows towards the religious site. Her supporters and some members of the crowd started cheering and clapping.

Her actions allegedly hurt religious sentiments. She also reportedly made some provocative statements in her speech later.

Case registered against Harshita Thakur

Based on a complaint filed by Abdul Khader Mujawar, a case has been registered against Thakur and six others, including the organisers. The others named in the FIR include Supreet Simpi, Shrikant Kamble, Betappa Tarihal, Shivaji Shahapurkar, Gangaram Tarihal, and Kallappa.