Karnataka: 30 students fall sick after eating food in school, admitted to hospital

Officials said the condition of all students is stable and based on the medical examination report, further action will be taken.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2 Bengaluru Published on: November 13, 2024 17:01 IST
30 students fall sick after eating food in school.
At least 30 students of a private residential school were critical after eating breakfast on Wednesday in the taluka headquarters town of Humnabad in this district, police said. It is suspected to be a case of food poisoning, they said.

"The students started vomiting after eating the rice item for breakfast They also complained of dizziness and fatigue," a police official said. "They were rushed to a hospital. and the condition of all the students -- aged between 12 and 14 -- is stable, the official said.

"The condition of all of them is stable and, based on the medical examination report, further action will be taken. As of now, it is suspected to be a case of food poisoning," he said.

