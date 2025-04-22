IAF officer Shiladitya Bose booked for attempt to murder amid Bengaluru assault row IAF Wing Commander had claimed he was assaulted by a local delivery boy for not speaking in Kannada in Bengaluru while he was heading to the airport on Monday.

New Delhi:

In a shocking twist to the Bengaluru road rage case, Indian Air Force officer Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose has reportedly been booked for attempted murder by the Karnataka Police after CCTV footage contradicted his initial account and showed him physically assaulting a biker. The incident occurred early on Monday morning near the Tin Factory junction, while Bose and his wife were on their way to the airport.

According to multiple reports, Bose is currently in Kolkata. Bengaluru Police are expected to summon him soon for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation. The FIR was filed by the Byappanahalli Police following a complaint from the injured biker, Vikas Kumar, a call centre employee.

The FIR invokes several serious provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 108 (abetment), 115(2) (attempt to commit an offence punishable with death or life imprisonment), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 352 (assault or use of criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation).

What is the case?

The incident reportedly took place around 6 AM as Bose and his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta—both DRDO officers—were heading to the airport to catch a flight to Kolkata. Later, Bose posted a video on social media platform X, showing his bloodied face and alleging that a biker had attacked them for not speaking Kannada. He claimed the biker was driving recklessly, blocked their path, and launched an unprovoked assault.

Bose said, “I kept shouting and asking people, is this how Karnataka treats people from the armed forces who serve the nation?” He also alleged that local residents stood by passively, barring a few senior citizens who attempted to help.

CCTV footage paints a different picture

However, CCTV footage from the scene appears to tell a different story. The video reportedly shows Bose pinning Vikas Kumar to the ground and punching him repeatedly. Based on this evidence, Bengaluru Police have dismissed the claim that the altercation stemmed from a language dispute.