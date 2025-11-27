Karnataka power tussle: Congress top brass likely to summon Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified, amid speculations about chief minister change in the state after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

Amid the ongoing turmoil within the Karnataka Congress over the Chief Minister's post, the party's central leadership has stepped in. The party high command, which had previously insisted on maintaining the status quo regarding the transfer of power, has been forced to act due to pressure from Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. A key meeting between Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi is scheduled in Delhi today. Both DK Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are expected to be called to Delhi on November 29 to work toward a resolution.

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified, amid speculations about chief minister change in the state after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, in the backdrop of a purported "power-sharing" agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.

Why is DK Shivakumar camp happy?

Shivakumar's supporters see the opportunity to meet Rahul Gandhi as a positive sign. They believe Siddaramaiah will be questioned about the power-sharing commitment allegedly made two and a half years ago. Both leaders will be required to put forth their arguments before Rahul Gandhi, and the one who succeeds in convincing him is likely to gain the upper hand. As a result, both camps are actively preparing their strategies.



Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah held a meeting with senior ministers and leaders considered close to him, including G Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, H C Mahadevappa, K Venkatesh and K N Rajanna at his residence, according to official sources.

The meeting is believed to have focused on what stance they should take with the high command if Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar fail to reach an agreement and the party considers appointing a third candidate for the top post.

Shivakumar's camp seeks wider MLA support

Shivakumar is aware that removing a backward-class leader with strong mass support like Siddaramaiah will not be easy. If the high command allows the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) to decide, Siddaramaiah could benefit from the continued support of MLAs.

To counter this, the Shivakumar camp has begun reaching out to legislators individually to secure their backing. Sources say his brother, former MP DK Suresh, is leading the groundwork for the upcoming November 29 meeting. Thus, the next two days are critical for both leaders as they finalise their strategies.

Will settle CM change issue: Kharge

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said he will call for a meeting of senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar in New Delhi to discuss the raging leadership issue in Karnataka.

He said the leaders will discuss the way forward and settle the issue, and thereby put an end to the "confusion" that is there. "After going to Delhi, I will call three-four important leaders and discuss. After the discussion, we will say how to go ahead; thereby put an end to the confusion," Kharge told reporters.

Asked if the CM and his deputy will be called to Delhi, he said, "We should certainly call them and discuss. We will call them, discuss with them and settle the issue."

"I will call everyone and discuss. Rahul Gandhi will be part of it, also other members including CM and Deputy CM. After discussing with everyone, a decision will be made," he added.

Reacting to Kharge's statement, CM Siddaramaiah said, he will go to Delhi, if he is called. Shivakumar too said, "Myself and the Chief Minister, we both will discuss and we will go (to Delhi). If they (high command) call, we will go".

