'Word power is world power': DK Shivakumar's cryptic post amid Karnataka power tussle DK Shivakumar's cryptic post came amidst speculations that he wants Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to keep his word by stepping down and allowing him to take over as the CM, after the government completed two-and-a-half years.

Bengaluru:

Amid the escalating controversy over the chief minister's post and the power-sharing arrangement in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who has been staking claim for the top post, dropped a cryptic remark on Thursday that appeared to be a subtle swipe at the Congress high command, which will ultimately decide the issue.

'Word power is world power': DK Shivakumar

In the post on X, Shivakumar wrote, "WORD POWER IS WORLD POWER. The biggest force in the world is to keep one’s word. Be it a judge, president or anyone else, including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. Word power is world power."

His remarks come as the Congress government in the state reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, intensifying rumours of a "power-sharing" pact between him and Siddaramaiah that was allegedly made after the 2023 assembly elections.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are locked in a stiff competition for the state's top post. Shivakumar has been insisting on being made the next chief minister, said sources close to him. According to sources in Congress, Shivakumar held a one-hour meeting with Jarkiholi in a private hotel.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar told the media on Wednesday that he had discussed political strategy, strengthening the party and bringing the party back to power in 2028 during his discussion with Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

'Secret deal'

During a visit to his constituency, Kanakpura, the deputy chief minister claimed there had been a secret deal among five or six Congress members regarding the chief minister’s post. He added that he did not wish to discuss it in public as it might embarrass or weaken the party.

Speculation surrounding this alleged arrangement has grown in recent months. The chief minister has spoken of a possible reshuffle while asserting that he intends to remain in charge, and supporters of the deputy chief minister have been promoting his claim both within Karnataka and in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday addressed questions about a possible change of chief minister in Karnataka, stating that he would discuss the matter with Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi before taking it forward.

Speaking to ANI, he said, only those in Karnataka can judge the government’s performance. He added that the party leadership would sort out the issue and that he, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi would meet to consider the situation and provide whatever mediation was necessary.

Siddaramaiah recently urged the party's national leadership to put an end to what he called confusion, after noting that any decision by the high command would apply equally to him and to Shivakumar.

Also Read: Kharge's big remark on Karnataka CM post tussle: 'Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and I will discuss the issue'

Also Read: DK Shivakumar will be chief minister soon: Karnataka Congress MLA says 'he is 200 per cent sure'