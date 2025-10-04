Bengaluru weather update: Cloudy skies, rain spells, and moderate temperatures expected Bengaluru weather update: Bengaluru will see scattered to widespread moderate rain, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms and strong winds, across the state until October 4.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru is set to experience a generally cloudy sky with intermittent rain and thundershowers throughout the week. Temperatures will remain moderate, ranging from a low of 20°C to a high of 30°C. However, despite the rainfall, no weather warnings have been issued by authorities. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Bengaluru will see scattered to widespread moderate rain, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms and strong winds, across the state until October 4. The weather is expected to be slightly milder in the following days, with a decrease in rainfall activity.

October 4: Patchy rain with temperatures between 19.1°C and 27.9°C.

October 5: Moderate rain is predicted with an 89% chance of precipitation.

October 6: Scattered showers and improved visibility at 9.9 km, with temperatures ranging from 19.4°C to 27.4°C.

October 7: Patchy rain continues, with temperatures ranging from 20°C to 27.6°C and lower humidity at 65%.

October 8 and 9: Partly cloudy skies without rain, with temperatures between 20°C and 26.7°C.

Air quality and visibility

Air quality in Bengaluru has shown steady improvement since late September, aided by the ongoing rains. The cleanest day recorded in recent weeks was September 28, with an AQI of 54. As the rainy season continues, air quality is expected to remain favorable, although high humidity levels may cause some particulate matter to linger in the air. Despite the positive air quality trend, it's advisable for residents to stay indoors during heavy rainfall periods, especially if they have respiratory conditions.

The overall outlook for Bengaluru's weather remains mild and suitable for indoor activities during heavy rainfall periods.